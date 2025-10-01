Metro Atlanta ‘Them boys were so loved’: Bartow remembers 4 friends killed in wreck The young men, who ranged in age from 15 to 20, collided with another vehicle after failing to stop for a red light, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The families of the four young men who died in a car wreck in Cartersville over the weekend set up a memorial for them at the intersection of Ga. 20 and Cline Smith Road in Cartersville. (Alexis Stevens/AJC)

By Taylor Croft Updated 1 hour ago link copied

At the site of a deadly weekend crash where a car careened off a Bartow County highway, Danielle Walker planted a wooden cross in the grass to honor her 19-year-old son. News of the wreck, which killed four young men and injured three others, quickly spread through the community.

RELATED Ex-Georgia mayor to serve 10 years in prison for crash that killed 2 teens The families placed four crosses and flowers at the intersection of Ga. 20 and Cline Smith Road in Cartersville in remembrance of Walker’s son, Xavier Thompson, and his three friends, all of whom lost their lives: Shaun Miller, 20, Isaiah Ross, 18, and Adhonest Thomas, 15. The families placed four crosses and flowers at the intersection of Ga. 20 and Cline Smith Road in Cartersville in remembrance of Walker’s son, Xavier Thompson, and his three friends, all of whom lost their lives: Shaun Miller, 20, Isaiah Ross, 18, and Adhonest Thomas, 15. As Walker and her husband cleared out the brush and set up the memorial with flowers and notes Monday evening, more and more people began to arrive, she said. “Next thing I know, there were so many people. The word spread fast,” she said in an interview this week with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was a beautiful turnout. Oh, it was beautiful. Them boys were so loved.” The four friends were inseparable, she said. Her son, nicknamed “Zay,” had just celebrated his 19th birthday, and all of them celebrated with him at Walker’s house just two weeks before the crash.

Xavier Thompson (right) died after a car wreck in Cartersville. His mother, Danielle Walker (center), and family created a memorial for him and his three friends who also died in the crash. (Courtesy of Danielle Walker)

They were driving home Saturday night after an afternoon of fishing together. While heading west on Ga. 20, they failed to stop at a red light and collided with another car in the intersection, according to the crash report obtained by the AJC. The three people in the other car, including a 15-year-old, were injured and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. One of the passengers, Marlena Welch, was seriously injured and still recovering, according to a GoFundMe campaign created to help cover the family’s medical bills. The three people in the other car, including a 15-year-old, were injured and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. One of the passengers, Marlena Welch, was seriously injured and still recovering, according to a GoFundMe campaign created to help cover the family’s medical bills. “The car struck Marlena’s side and left her still in the hospital with various injuries including but not limited to multiple cracked spinal disks, broken ribs, a broken foot, burns from the seatbelt, whiplash and concussion,” the online fundraiser says. The AJC reached the GoFundMe organizer, who said the family is not speaking to the media at this time. Ross’ girlfriend, who was driving behind the four who died, witnessed the crash and called right away, Walker said. “Never in a million years would I have ever thought I’d ever get that phone call,” Walker said. “It was a horrible scene. It was horrible to see everything.”