Surgeons general: RFK Jr. endangers CDC staff he is supposed to protect

“I’m really happy that they did it,” a retired CDC scientist said of the editorial against Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Dreamstime/TNS) (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

In editorial, six former surgeons general say HHS Secretary Kennedy risks Americans’ lives.

Kennedy’s comments that the CDC staff is corrupt and his spread of conspiracy theories “contribute to the targeting of the very staff he is charged with protecting,” they wrote. “As former commanding officers of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, we know that caring for your people is the sacred duty of a leader.”

Six former U.S. surgeons general wrote in a Washington Post editorial this week that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is putting lives at risk — including those of his own staff at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The shooter was quickly identified by those who knew him as fixated on misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We will not soon forget the heartbreaking calls we received from CDC employees, expressing how scared and betrayed they felt for simply doing their jobs to serve the American people,” they wrote.

The CDC shooting Aug. 8, and Kennedy’s response to it, arise only in the final sections of the editorial. It is the most vivid section.

In a newspaper editorial, six former surgeons general wrote that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (right) is a danger to the American people. (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post)

It lays out a wide-ranging expression of alarm at Kennedy’s leadership on health care and of people. It lists examples they describe as amplifying misinformation, undermining science and creating an atmosphere of fear and mistrust at HHS.

They titled their piece, “It’s our duty to warn the nation about RFK Jr.” They called him a danger.

The six former surgeons general were appointed by six presidents: Drs. Jerome Adams (Donald Trump), Richard Carmona (George W. Bush), Joycelyn Elders (Bill Clinton), Vivek Murthy (Barack Obama, and Joe Biden), Antonia Novello (George H.W. Bush) and David Satcher (Clinton).

The corps are a uniformed force who help staff the CDC. The editorial was published Tuesday .

Before the shooting, Kennedy was long known for encouraging distrust of the CDC. In a video interview he called the agency a “cesspool of corruption.”

After the shooting, he at first said little, posting the next day about a hunting trip. Then he struck a new tone in a social media posting that said “we are deeply saddened” at the shooting.

“We know how shaken our public health colleagues feel today,” Kennedy wrote in the post. “No one should face violence while working to protect the health of others.

“We honor their service. We stand with them. And we remain united in our mission to protect and improve the health of every American.”

Bullet holes are visible in a CDC building on Aug. 9, 2025, after a deadly shooting Friday. A man opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, killing a police officer who tried to stop him. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Monday after the shooting, Kennedy toured the building privately and echoed his support of the CDC in a Scripps News video interview, saying: “They work in silence, saving us all and protecting our health.”