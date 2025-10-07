Older Atlantans find property tax relief through city program

Kathryn Copper, a 76-year-old retired speech pathologist, has seen plenty of changes during her 29 years in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood on the east side.

There is less street parking than there once was, she’s noticed. But there is the nearby Beltline, on which she loves to take strolls. There’s Ponce City Market, and the influx of new, younger neighbors who she says have changed the character of the neighborhood for the better.

But all that change has come with higher property taxes. With the help of a citywide program through Invest Atlanta, called the Anti-Displacement Tax Relief Fund program, Copper says she is now less worried about how to pay for it.

“I came here because the house drew me here, and since that time, the property taxes have just increased astronomically,” Copper said. “That becomes a drain on my well-being and being able to figure out how am I going to manage this.”

