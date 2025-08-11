Hawks announce 4-game exhibition schedule, with 2 at State Farm Arena
Credit: TNS
Asa Newell had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the Atlanta Hawks' win in Summer League in Las Vegas on Sunday. The team has four exhibition games coming up in October. (Jason Getz/AJC/TNS)
By AJC Sports
35 minutes ago
The Hawks will play twice at home among their four exhibition games, all in October.
The team announced Monday their four exhibitions, which begin and end with games against Houston. The first two exhibition games are on the road — at Houston at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 and at Memphis at 8 p.m. Oct. 11. The Hawks will play host to Miami at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 and Houston at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, with both games at State Farm Arena.
The announcement of the full regular-season schedule is set for Thursday night after two games are announced Tuesday morning.
Since the end of last season, the Hawks have traded for guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kristaps Porzingis, signed Luke Kennard as a free agent and selected former Georgia Bulldog Asa Newell in the first round of the NBA draft.
The Hawks finished last season with a 40-42 record, good enough for ninth in the NBA Eastern Conference. After defeating the Magic, they lost to the Heat in the Play-In Tournament.