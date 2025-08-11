Hawks announce 4-game exhibition schedule, with 2 at State Farm Arena

Asa Newell had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the Atlanta Hawks' win in Summer League in Las Vegas on Sunday. The team has four exhibition games coming up in October. (Jason Getz/AJC/TNS)

The Hawks will play twice at home among their four exhibition games, all in October.

The team announced Monday their four exhibitions, which begin and end with games against Houston. The first two exhibition games are on the road — at Houston at 8 p.m. Oct. 6 and at Memphis at 8 p.m. Oct. 11. The Hawks will play host to Miami at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 and Houston at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, with both games at State Farm Arena.