Judge resigns as council president after Florida strip club arrest

Superior Court Judge Bert Guy Jr. of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit — pictured in St. Mary's in 2024 — resigned from his role as president of the state’s Council of Superior Court Judges following his DUI arrest Tuesday at a Jacksonville, Florida, strip club. (Stephen B. Morton/AJC 2024)

Judge Robert “Bert” Guy Jr. was released from the Jacksonville jail after posting a $3,000 bond, online records show.

Authorities in Florida said Judge Robert “Bert” Guy Jr. was intoxicated when he backed his Mercedes into another man’s pickup truck while leaving the bar early Tuesday.

A Georgia judge stepped down from his role as president of the state’s Council of Superior Court Judges after his DUI arrest early Tuesday in the parking lot of a Jacksonville, Florida, strip club .

He then refused to provide his information to the other driver, offered him $500 to settle the damages and tried to drive away, according to an incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The 48-year-old was later charged with driving under the influence and refusing to consent to a breath test, jail logs show.

On Friday, Guy resigned as president of the judges’ council.

“It has been a distinct honor and privilege to serve the Council of Superior Court Judges as President and in other roles; however, today I am resigning effectively immediately as Council President,” he wrote.