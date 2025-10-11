Judge resigns as council president after Florida strip club arrest
Judge Robert “Bert” Guy Jr. was released from the Jacksonville jail after posting a $3,000 bond, online records show.
Superior Court Judge Bert Guy Jr. of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit — pictured in St. Mary's in 2024 — resigned from his role as president of the state’s Council of Superior Court Judges following his DUI arrest Tuesday at a Jacksonville, Florida, strip club. (Stephen B. Morton/AJC 2024)
He then refused to provide his information to the other driver, offered him $500 to settle the damages and tried to drive away, according to an incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
The 48-year-old was later charged with driving under the influence and refusing to consent to a breath test, jail logs show.
On Friday, Guy resigned as president of the judges’ council.
“It has been a distinct honor and privilege to serve the Council of Superior Court Judges as President and in other roles; however, today I am resigning effectively immediately as Council President,” he wrote.
Judge Dustin Hightower of the West Georgia Judicial Circuit was named the new president, said Shannon Weathers, the council’s executive director.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker is the group’s new president-elect, meaning she will be next in line after Hightower. Whitaker presided over the second half of the long-running “Young Slime Life” gang trial centered on Atlanta rapper Young Thug. She took over the case last year after the first judge was removed midway through.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker is the group’s new president-elect, meaning she will be next in line after Hightower. Whitaker presided over the second half of the long-running “Young Slime Life” gang trial centered on Atlanta rapper Young Thug. She took over the case last year after the first judge was removed midway through.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker — pictured presiding during the YSL trial in November 2024 — is now president-elect of Georgia's Council of Superior Court Judges. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)
The high-profile racketeering case, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office, became the longest criminal trial in Georgia history.
Guy, who presides over cases in the five-county Brunswick Judicial Circuit, was first elected Superior Court judge in 2016 and took the bench the following year.
He was released from the Jacksonville jail Tuesday morning after posting a $3,000 bond, online records show.
Superior Court Judge Robert "Bert" Guy Jr. was arrested early Tuesday following a fender-bender in the parking lot of a Florida strip club, authorities said. (Courtesy of the Judicial Council of Georgia)
Guy self-reported his arrest to the Judicial Qualifications Commission, which is the state’s judicial watchdog agency, his attorney said earlier this week. JQC Director Courtney Veal said the commission is aware of the judge’s arrest and confirmed an investigation is underway.
Guy self-reported his arrest to the Judicial Qualifications Commission, which is the state’s judicial watchdog agency, his attorney said earlier this week. JQC Director Courtney Veal said the commission is aware of the judge’s arrest and confirmed an investigation is underway.
As president of the Council of Superior Court Judges, Guy was tasked with representing the group during Georgia’s legislative session, among other duties.
In a news release announcing the judge was stepping down as president, the council thanked Guy for his service and wished him well.