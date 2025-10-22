Judge dismisses College Park mayor’s free speech lawsuit against city

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit Mayor Bianca Motley Broom brought against the city of College Park. (Courtesy of Facebook)

Bianca Motley Broom sued the city she leads, alleging her First Amendment rights were violated by an ordinance limiting her participation in council meetings.

However, the city has missed the deadline to recoup the attorney fees, according to Motley Broom’s attorney, Chris Balch. Under federal rules of civil procedure, the city must have filed a motion within 14 days after judgment in the case, Balch said.

In a news release this week, the city said it spent more than $100,000 in legal fees defending against Motley Broom’s lawsuit and will petition the court to recover funds that “could have otherwise been directed toward community programs and services.”

In dismissing Mayor Bianca Motley Broom’s lawsuit against the city , U.S. District Court Judge Tiffany R. Johnson also threw out her claim that council members had passed the ordinance in retaliation against her leadership or her opposing views.

The city of College Park did not violate the mayor’s First Amendment right to free speech by adopting an ordinance that limits her ability to participate in City Council deliberations, a federal judge ruled.

The judge dismissed the lawsuit Sept. 30.

Motley Broom, in a post on her website, said she was disappointed with the ruling but respects the judicial process.

“I remain concerned about the practical implications of this ordinance for effective governance and robust representation of our residents’ interests,” the mayor said.

The dismissal of her lawsuit comes amid an ongoing political feud between council members and the mayor, who regularly calls on them to be more transparent and fiscally responsible.