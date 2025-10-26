Gridlock Guy: How smartphones and AI are helping make roads safer

Traffic is backed up after a vehicle fire on I-285 North at I-20 in DeKalb County on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

This is a long list of different maneuvers, but the basic point is that satellites can track any phone movement, and companies like CMT can get a very clear picture of trends based on them.

“The sensors on the smartphone allow us to create a picture of risk,” CMT senior vice president of strategy, Ryan McMahon, told 11Alive and the AJC. “We can look at things like near-miss crashes through braking, harsh acceleration, (and) high-G events. We can look at the inverse with hard acceleration events. You can look at speeding, you can look at speeding relative to the speed limit, to the type of the road, to the prevailing traffic.”

Several months ago, we discussed CMT’s tracking of distracted driving in Georgia and how the Peach State lags behind other states that have similar hands-free laws.

Enter Cambridge Mobile Telematics and its new portal StreetVision. The Massachusetts firm gathers reams of traffic information from willing drivers’ phones, anonymizes it, and then maps out trends and stats. They get a large part of these numbers from motorists who opt in for safe-driving discounts on their auto insurance plans.

For all the debate that the use of artificial intelligence sparks, AI’s ability to aggregate data and map trends is undeniable. How humans read and implement that data is what makes this technology effective.

“About a trillion data points are gathered every day in these systems. It’s a ton of information,” McMahon said. “We’ve created a platform that allows road safety engineers and highway safety offices to log in to a website to identify and understand where those hot spots are and how they’re changing every day.”

One such spot in metro Atlanta that McMahon pointed out to me is a short East Point off-ramp from Highway 166/Langford Parkway EB to Main Street. Drivers plug along at freeway speeds and then have just a few seconds to decelerate to a stop sign. They also have to negotiate a curve while doing so. StreetVision's data map showed an unusually high amount of hard braking on that ramp, along with plenty of phone motion. AI collates that data, and experts on CMT's team analyze it and can predict a high likelihood of crashes in that spot. "The more that roadway safety experts can identify and understand the conditions that cause crashes, the more they can implement solutions that stop those before they turn into tragedy."

StreetVision compares these movement events to all other data points and shows a heat map. This particular ramp, which the program divides into 12-foot road sections, measures “high” right in the apex of the ramp’s curve.

The increased phone motion on the Hwy. 166 EB ramp to Main Street also shows that drivers are very likely distracted, which makes the crash risk even higher, McMahon said.