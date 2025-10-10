Fired Milton police lieutenant was DUI in deadly Cobb crash, indictment says

Christopher Bradshaw also was indicted for vehicular homicide and hit-and-run in the Cobb collision.

Bradshaw allegedly struck Terrell Lowdermilk, who had pulled over his tractor-trailer on the entrance ramp from South Marietta Parkway, after being involved in a minor crash, according to investigators. Lowdermilk, who lived in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was standing outside his truck when he was struck and killed. He was 36.

Christopher Bradshaw, 48, was off duty from the Milton Police Department at the time of the Aug. 13 collision. Investigators said they believe Bradshaw caused a crash on I-75 in Cobb County that killed a truck driver around 2:30 a.m., according to Marietta police.

The former metro Atlanta police lieutenant accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash was under the influence of alcohol, according to his indictment.

When officers arrived at the scene, Bradshaw was gone but evidence and witnesses linked him to the crash, according to police. Bradshaw, who was charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run, both felonies, surrendered two days later.

On Thursday, a Cobb grand jury indicted Bradshaw on both of those charges plus DUI, according to court documents.

Bradshaw allegedly “did drive and was in actual physical control of a 2020 Chevy Silverado, a moving vehicle, while under the influence of alcohol to the extent that it was less safe for him to drive,” the indictment states. He remained Friday in the Cobb jail, where he is being held without bond.

Court records do not list an attorney for Bradshaw.