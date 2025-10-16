Felon to serve 30 years for leading 150 mph chase that killed Coweta deputy

Coweta County deputy Eric Minix was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 4, 2024. (Courtesy of Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

This week, Donson pleaded guilty to six counts of felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and one count of theft by receiving stolen property, according to Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford. Donson was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 20 years on probation.

Despite his criminal history, the 26-year-old failed to stop when Coweta County Deputy Eric Minix attempted to pull him over on I-85. Donson eventually hit speeds of more than 150 mph during a chase that ended across the state line when Minix was struck and killed by an Alabama officer.

When he fled from officers in a stolen car on Jan. 4, 2024, De’Cedric Vonche Donson had already been arrested 17 times with three felony convictions.

“This case highlights both the moral responsibility of those who flee from law enforcement for the consequences of their flight and also the necessity to remove violent felons from our communities,” Cranford said in a statement Wednesday. “It was Donson’s responsibility as a member of society to pull over, and everything that followed his failure to do so is his moral responsibility.

“The idea, espoused by some, that law enforcement should not chase fleeing felons empowers criminals — including violent offenders like Donson — and incentivizes them to always flee and endanger the public in doing so,” Cranford added.

On the night of the chase, Minix pursued Donson through Troup County and was joined by additional deputies as the suspect continued into Alabama, according to investigators.

When Donson’s tires were deflated in the stolen Dodge Challenger he was driving, Minix got out of his patrol car with his police dog, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency previously said.