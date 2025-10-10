Farm staff ‘devastated and heartbroken’ by death of Paulding girl on field trip

A McGarity Elementary School student, 6, was found unresponsive in a pool near a residence at Carlton Farms in Polk County, officials said. Outside the school, the marquee sign read, "Pray." (Alexis Stevens/AJC)

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon , the Polk County farm addressed the incident. A Paulding County student at McGarity Elementary School died Wednesday while visiting the farm with classmates, according to investigators.

The family and staff that run Carlton Farms said they are “devastated” after the death of a 6-year-old girl on a field trip there this week.

“The Carlton Family and staff at Carlton Farms are completely devastated and heartbroken from the recent tragic event that occurred on our farm,” the statement said. “We covet your prayers of comfort for the family, school, and all those who were in attendance.”

The girl went missing and was then found unresponsive in a pool on the property, officials confirmed. The students were at the farm around noon when a staff member noticed the child was unaccounted for, Polk government spokesperson Olivia Smith said.

The girl was later found in a pool beside a residence, Smith said. Bystanders began lifesaving measures while awaiting emergency responders.

She was taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where she died. Polk Coroner Norman Smith said the family asked that the child’s name not be released to the public.