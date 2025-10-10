Farm staff ‘devastated and heartbroken’ by death of Paulding girl on field trip
Carlton Farms in Polk County postpones activities after ‘tragic event.’
A McGarity Elementary School student, 6, was found unresponsive in a pool near a residence at Carlton Farms in Polk County, officials said. Outside the school, the marquee sign read, "Pray."
The family and staff that run Carlton Farms said they are “devastated” after the death of a 6-year-old girl on a field trip there this week.
In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the Polk County farm addressed the incident. A Paulding County student at McGarity Elementary School died Wednesday while visiting the farm with classmates, according to investigators.
“The Carlton Family and staff at Carlton Farms are completely devastated and heartbroken from the recent tragic event that occurred on our farm,” the statement said. “We covet your prayers of comfort for the family, school, and all those who were in attendance.”
The girl went missing and was then found unresponsive in a pool on the property, officials confirmed. The students were at the farm around noon when a staff member noticed the child was unaccounted for, Polk government spokesperson Olivia Smith said.
The girl was later found in a pool beside a residence, Smith said. Bystanders began lifesaving measures while awaiting emergency responders.
She was taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome, where she died. Polk Coroner Norman Smith said the family asked that the child’s name not be released to the public.
The Paulding school district confirmed the child’s death and shared a letter sent to families by the McGarity principal. But the district declined to answer questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about how many supervisors were on the trip and how long the student was missing before her absence was noticed, citing the ongoing investigation.
Carlton Farms is a popular attraction located on Cartersville Highway next door to Rockmart High School. According to its website, the farm advertises spring and fall school field trips. It offers a narrated hayride tour, cow feeding, a baby animal petting barn and a walk through a corn maze.
Although it’s a popular season at the farm, events have been canceled.
“Activities at the farm are currently postponed as we continue to grieve this loss,” Carlton Farms said in the post. “Thank you for understanding. Most importantly, thank you for continually lifting everyone involved up in fervent prayer. God Bless.”
Grief counselors have been available at McGarity since the student’s death, according to the district. The sign outside the school was updated with one word Thursday: Pray.