Metro Atlanta Ex-Atlanta police officer gets 29 years in shooting death of Lyft driver He pleaded guilty to reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. Koby Minor, a former APD officer, looks at his attorney as he enters the courtroom for his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Minor is being sentenced after he killed Reginald Folks, a Lyft driver, in May 2024. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

A former Atlanta police officer has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for his involvement in the 2024 fatal shooting of a Lyft driver and a previous DUI arrest. Koby Minor, 34, who resigned after being arrested in May 2024, was originally charged with murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of 35-year-old Reginald Folks. He pleaded guilty to reduced charges of voluntary manslaughter Tuesday.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee read the sentence in an emotional courtroom filled with Folks’ family and several Atlanta police officers. Folks’ cousin, Alexis Mathis, described Folks as her protector and said she hoped Minor never knows peace. “I hope you feel agony for every second for the rest of your life,” Mathis said. Marchelle Folks described her son Reginald as a loving, hard-working man who enjoyed life. She questioned Minor’s character and mindset at the time of the shooting.

“He took away one of the greatest gifts from God and I cannot forgive him at this time,” she said.

Marchelle Folks, mother of the late Reginald Folks, wipes away tears as he speaks to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Tuesday during the sentencing of former APD officer Koby Minor, who killed her son in May 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC) Minor, who was an ex-Marine, spoke briefly and apologized to Folks’ family for taking their loved one. He said that there isn’t a day that goes by that he doesn’t think about the fatal shooting. “I ask that you find it in your hearts to forgive me,” Minor said. RELATED Atlanta officer arrested, accused of killing Lyft driver in Union City The shooting occurred on South Fulton Parkway near Stonewall Tell Road in Union City around 12:30 a.m. on May 15, 2024. Minor said he had hailed the ride as he was leaving another police officer’s house. Minor said Folks was speaking on the phone with someone in a different language, and that he thought he heard another voice in Folks’ ear talking to him, according to arrest warrants.

Minor said he asked Folks to stop the car, but the driver didn't stop. At a red light, Minor said, he tried to open the car door but couldn't. Folks reached into the back seat, Minor said, so he pulled out his gun, shot Folks three times and then broke the window to escape. A witness at the scene said Minor claimed Folks "is in a gay fraternity and was trying to recruit Minor into it and (he) believed he was getting kidnapped," according to the warrants. Minor's attorney James Michael said his client was on medication at the time of the shooting and had partaken in marijuana and alcohol while at the other police officer's house. Folks' father, Reginal Folks Sr., called the officer's story a lie, adding that his son didn't speak any other language. "I pray that none of you ever have to experience this," he said.