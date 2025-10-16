Metro Atlanta Cobb woman killed months after her boyfriend got out on bond, police say Authorities had been called to multiple domestic violence incidents involving the victim and suspect, officials say. Police said Tange Davis, 45, went missing Oct. 9 and was killed by her boyfriend after multiple domestic violence incidents. Police found her body this week. (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

A woman was killed and buried by her boyfriend, who had been out on bond while awaiting trial for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting her during their tumultuous relationship, according to Cobb County police. Officers arrested Cecil McCrary, 56, this week in connection with the homicide of his girlfriend, Tange Davis. The 45-year-old was reported missing by her son, who told police he last heard from her Oct. 9.

McCrary initially aided police with the investigation into Davis’ disappearance before admitting to detectives Tuesday that he had killed her and buried her in Atlanta, police said in a news release. When investigators went to the location, they found female remains. Police had been called about multiple domestic violence incidents involving Davis and McCrary. Last October, police arrested and charged McCrary with aggravated assault and kidnapping. According to the arrest warrant in that case, Davis “ran to the neighbor’s house and started to bang on the door, yelling, ‘He has a gun,’ and ‘Please don’t kill me.’” McCrary chased her and pointed the gun at her before hitting her in the face with it and pulling her by her hair back to his house, the warrant says.

Court documents reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution show McCrary was initially denied bond Nov. 7, 2024, because a judge said he posed a “significant threat or danger” to any person and the community.

But he was later released after being granted a $35,000 bond, which he posted Dec. 16. His bond conditions required that he wear an ankle monitor, report directly to an inpatient program at a behavioral health facility and complete that program. Prosecutors in that case moved to revoke his bond Tuesday. The order says McCrary violated his bond not to contact the victim when she moved in with him, likely sometime in the past several weeks. Friends and family from out of state came to Georgia to help search for Davis after she was reported missing late last week, according to a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the search. Friends and family from out of state came to Georgia to help search for Davis after she was reported missing late last week, according to a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the search. “Family members and supporters have traveled from St. Louis, Missouri, and Columbia, South Carolina, to assist in the search efforts,” the GoFundMe says. “We are here in Georgia to make sure that Tange’s case receives the attention it deserves and that she is not forgotten.” McCrary’s attorney, J. Craig Murphy, said he has not spoken with his client since his Tuesday arrest and could not comment on it. In the kidnapping case, McCrary was “regularly appearing for all scheduled hearings,” Murphy said.