Cobb County names finalist for next police chief

James Ferrell, a 29-year veteran of the department, has been the interim chief since April.
James Ferrell has been Cobb County's interim police chief since April. (File/AJC)
22 minutes ago

Cobb County has determined its finalist to be the next police chief: James Ferrell, a longtime veteran of the department who has served as the interim chief for six months.

The board of commissioners is expected to vote at its Tuesday meeting to approve Ferrell as the next chief.

Former Chief Stuart VanHoozer, also a decades-long veteran with the department, retired in April after 35 years with Cobb.

Ferrell started with the DeKalb County Police Department before joining Cobb police in 1996 as a patrol officer and rising through the ranks to deputy chief in 2022.

County spokesman Ross Cavitt did not provide salary details, which he said were not yet available.

Ferrell has worked in multiple divisions of the department during his tenure, including animal services, the SWAT team, major crimes and special investigations, County Manager Jackie McMorris said on the agenda item.

“His extensive background in the various divisions of CCPD provides a strong foundation to lead the county’s police force,” McMorris said in the agenda.

Commissioners are slated to vote at the 9 a.m. meeting Tuesday. If approved, Ferrell’s appointment will be effective that day.

