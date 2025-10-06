Metro Atlanta Boy, 7, dies from strangling self in car window as mom did drugs, police say Kandice Grace charged with second-degree murder, cruelty to children. Mazi Simmons died April 6. He was 7. (Photo from GoFundMe page)

He was in the back seat of his mother’s car, with his younger sisters on each side. And that’s where 7-year-old Mazi Simmons stayed for hours, according to police. Their mother, Kandice Grace, had driven to a friend’s house in southwest Atlanta late the previous night in April. Authorities said she then did illegal narcotics and passed out, apparently while still in the car with the children.

The next morning, little Mazi was found unconscious, his head trapped in the car’s window. The boy had strangled himself while his mother was asleep, her warrants state. Grace, 32, of Milledgeville, was booked earlier this week into the Fulton County Jail, charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children. Toxicology tests, performed on Grace after her son’s death, confirmed that it wasn’t an accident, according to Atlanta police. “Ms. Grace was high while driving with her children, then passed out with the three children in the back seat,” her warrant states. “Ms. Grace’s state of unconsciousness did not allow her to watch her children actively. Her negligence and failure to supervise her children caused her son to remain in the window for some time, resulting in his death.”

Grace wasn’t initially charged with her son’s April 6 death. Her family believed Mazi died in a tragic accident, according to a GoFundMe page created by a woman who says she was the boy’s godmother.

RELATED At Cobb hotel where baby was fatally shot, a memorial and lingering concerns “Mazi was truly one of a kind,” the fundraising page states. “Whether he was dancing, striking his signature peace sign or just being his silly, playful self, he always found a way to make everyone around him feel joy. He loved life and he loved deeply.” He was a healthy boy, but had autism, according to Mazi’s autopsy report, which included information from the family. But the car window had compressed Mazi’s neck, leading to his death, the autopsy states. The morning after his mother had left her car parked, the man Grace had visited walked outside his Scott Street home and saw Mazi hanging from the window, he told investigators. He began banging on the front window to wake up Grace. Her two young daughters were still in the back seat. When officers arrived, Grace was at a neighbor’s home, holding one of her daughters, according to police. “Investigators attempted to speak with Ms. Grace, but she kept passing out while sitting up and holding her child,” he warrant states.