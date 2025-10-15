Metro Atlanta

Atlanta ties 1935 record high (86) on unseasonably warm October day

The nearly century-old mark was reached shortly before 4 p.m.
By
15 minutes ago

Atlanta flirted with historic heat Wednesday, tying a nearly century-old record.

The mark of 86 degrees was set in 1935, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Weather Service confirmed Atlanta had reached 86.

While no records were broken, the warmth was still notable. The average for this time of year is the mid-70s.

Thursday’s record high is 85 degrees, but Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said he doesn’t think Atlanta will get quite that hot. The high is only forecast to climb to 81 degrees.

“Tomorrow, six degrees above average, but still four degrees below the record high,” Nitz said.

After that, temperatures will begin to cool off.

The Weather Service said an incoming cold front could bring showers and thunderstorms to North and Middle Georgia through the weekend. The high Saturday will rise to just above 80 degrees, while the high Sunday will remain in the mid-70s.

The comfortable fall weather will stick around, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s expected through next week.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

090525 lottery jackpot

Lucky lottery player scratches ticket, wins $4 million in Stockbridge

1h ago

Father charged with murder after baby’s disappearance in Clayton County

2h ago

DeKalb Schools chief resigns after indictment on financial crime charges

2h ago

Keep Reading

Kohl's 4 TD effort sends Appalachian State cruising to 41-20 win over Georgia State

Georgia high school football live updates: Upsets, defining wins fill Friday

Things to know about Georgia-Auburn: What makes Tigers scary

Featured

DELTA EMPLOYEE
EXCLUSIVE

Delta flight attendant fired for Kirk-related social post speaks out

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s voters are sticking with her through her political evolution

Truck driver arrested after 8th victim found in wreckage of I-85 crash