Atlanta ties 1935 record high (86) on unseasonably warm October day

Atlanta flirted with historic heat Wednesday, tying a nearly century-old record.
The mark of 86 degrees was set in 1935, according to the National Weather Service. Shortly before 4 p.m., the Weather Service confirmed Atlanta had reached 86.
While no records were broken, the warmth was still notable. The average for this time of year is the mid-70s.
Thursday’s record high is 85 degrees, but Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said he doesn’t think Atlanta will get quite that hot. The high is only forecast to climb to 81 degrees.
“Tomorrow, six degrees above average, but still four degrees below the record high,” Nitz said.
After that, temperatures will begin to cool off.
The Weather Service said an incoming cold front could bring showers and thunderstorms to North and Middle Georgia through the weekend. The high Saturday will rise to just above 80 degrees, while the high Sunday will remain in the mid-70s.
The comfortable fall weather will stick around, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s expected through next week.