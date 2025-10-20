A.M. ATL: Contingency plans

Morning, y’all! PSA: If you have really scary Halloween decorations, please light them well. Nothing triggers a fight or flight response like skeletons emerging from the darkness during your evening dog walk. Take a cue from Georgia Tech coach Brent Key, who has all of his looming ghoulies properly illumined.
Let’s get to it.
THE SHUTDOWN DRAGS ON
The government shutdown began Oct. 1 and here we are, almost three weeks later with no end in sight. In addition to the furloughs, firings, missed paychecks, sidelined priorities and political infighting, some institutions must consider plans for a longer financial stagnation.
In Atlanta, Georgia Tech says it is prepared to “significantly limit” certain purchases “to help slow expenditures and preserve cash.”
Many major universities like Tech get federal funding for research, and the money is typically doled out over time rather than all at once. At Tech, these awards make up about $100 million of the school’s monthly expenses.
The shutdown has put a halt to those payments, meaning further belt-tightening may be on the way.
Emory University, the University of Georgia and other area schools are also developing plans to safeguard federally supported research.
Yes, please protect your brain! There is no "you" without it! Big fan of healthy brains!
A Georgia high school football player with greatness in his blood is making a safety statement on the field with a Guardian cap, a soft-shell helmet cover designed to reduce impact.
North Oconee junior tight end and linebacker Nick Pollack is the son of David Pollack, a former All-American defensive end for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The elder Pollack’s career was cut short in 2008 by a severe neck injury.
The Guardian cap is mandated for all positions during NFL practices. Its effectiveness is still a matter of debate among researchers, but the Pollacks say it’s also important to normalize any available safety measures.
Scotch eggs and people tossing giant logs. Now that’s living.
I do want to thank Lane, though, for the end of the game. He gave me some hot yoga tickets so I can go get a yoga. So, I tell him I appreciate that.
- UGA coach Kirby Smart, who took some final shots at Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin after Georgia's win.
Love some inscrutable head coach beef. Unfortunately, “Let’s go get a yoga” is now firmly lodged in my vocabulary.
ON THIS DATE
Oct. 20, 1959
Autumn flirts with Georgia: Coy old vamp drops leaves. Autumn, the coy old vamp, is flirting with Georgia. She’s got her foot in the door — the northern, hill country entrance, that is. She made her first overtures with a bit of a frost early Monday morning. And now dreamily, sensuously as a practiced old stripper, she’s dropping a few leaves here and there and taking on ever so s-l-o-w-l-y, her brazen, blazin’ carnival costume.
Some lovely writing for this lovely Monday morning. That’s right baby, show us some leaf!
ONE MORE THING
I had a lovely time this weekend visiting Lake Sinclair and taking in Milledgeville’s “Deep Roots” festival. If you’re in Milly, get the catfish at Ms. Stella’s. You’re welcome.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
