A.M. ATL: Contingency plans

Plus: No Kings, football safety
By
2 hours ago

Morning, y’all! PSA: If you have really scary Halloween decorations, please light them well. Nothing triggers a fight or flight response like skeletons emerging from the darkness during your evening dog walk. Take a cue from Georgia Tech coach Brent Key, who has all of his looming ghoulies properly illumined.

Let’s get to it.

THE SHUTDOWN DRAGS ON

The government shutdown began Oct. 1 and here we are, almost three weeks later with no end in sight. In addition to the furloughs, firings, missed paychecks, sidelined priorities and political infighting, some institutions must consider plans for a longer financial stagnation.

🔎 READ MORE: How schools are preparing for further difficulty

How long are we gonna do this?

The current government shutdown is already one of the longest in U.S. history, and is more than halfway to being the longest. Here’s where it ranks:

  1. 35 days: 2018-2019, under President Donald Trump
  2. 21 days: 1995-1996, under President Bill Clinton
  3. This one. Great.

🔎 READ MORE: Shutdown impacts across the U.S.

THE WALKER BRIGADE AT ‘NO KINGS’

To protest Trump administration policies, "The Walker Brigade" lined Clairmont Road on Saturday afternoon.
To protest Trump administration policies, "The Walker Brigade" lined Clairmont Road on Saturday afternoon.

People in all 50 states gathered for a weekend of “No Kings” demonstrations to protest Trump administration policies.

🔎 READ MORE: Scenes from the Atlanta protest

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💬 GOP members called this weekend’s protests ‘Hate America’ rallies. Meanwhile, a Trump campaign social media account mocked the protest with an AI-generated video of the president dressed like a monarch and wearing a crown.

Atlanta officials say Trump’s threats to move World Cup games from cities he deems “unsafe” are “not a concern.”

⚖️ Profile: Meet Ashleigh Merchant, the investigator who derailed Georgia’s prosecution of Trump by digging into DA Fani Willis’ history.

PROTECT GEORGIA’S DOMES

Yes, please protect your brain! There is no "you" without it! Big fan of healthy brains!
Yes, please protect your brain! There is no "you" without it! Big fan of healthy brains!

A Georgia high school football player with greatness in his blood is making a safety statement on the field with a Guardian cap, a soft-shell helmet cover designed to reduce impact.

🔎 READ MORE from AJC Varsity: How the caps claim to reduce injury

NEWS BITES

QB Gunner Stockton delivers for UGA against higher-ranked Ole Miss

I still can’t get over the fact UGA has a guy named Gunnar Stockton at QB, just a few years after having Stetson Bennett. Potent wild-west-high-noon-yeehaw-pardner kinda names.

Atlanta United fires manager Ronny Deila after a very forgettable season

Sometimes when you have a bad game, you gotta “flush it” and move on. Let’s hope that works for whole seasons.

53rd annual Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival was a hit this weekend

Scotch eggs and people tossing giant logs. Now that’s living.

I do want to thank Lane, though, for the end of the game. He gave me some hot yoga tickets so I can go get a yoga. So, I tell him I appreciate that.

- UGA coach Kirby Smart, who took some final shots at Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin after Georgia's win.

Love some inscrutable head coach beef. Unfortunately, “Let’s go get a yoga” is now firmly lodged in my vocabulary.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 20, 1959

Autumn flirts with Georgia: Coy old vamp drops leaves. Autumn, the coy old vamp, is flirting with Georgia. She’s got her foot in the door — the northern, hill country entrance, that is. She made her first overtures with a bit of a frost early Monday morning. And now dreamily, sensuously as a practiced old stripper, she’s dropping a few leaves here and there and taking on ever so s-l-o-w-l-y, her brazen, blazin’ carnival costume.

Some lovely writing for this lovely Monday morning. That’s right baby, show us some leaf!

ONE MORE THING

I had a lovely time this weekend visiting Lake Sinclair and taking in Milledgeville’s “Deep Roots” festival. If you’re in Milly, get the catfish at Ms. Stella’s. You’re welcome.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

