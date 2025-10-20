A.M. ATL: Contingency plans

Let’s get to it.

Morning, y’all! PSA: If you have really scary Halloween decorations, please light them well. Nothing triggers a fight or flight response like skeletons emerging from the darkness during your evening dog walk. Take a cue from Georgia Tech coach Brent Key , who has all of his looming ghoulies properly illumined.

🔎 READ MORE: How schools are preparing for further difficulty

The government shutdown began Oct. 1 and here we are, almost three weeks later with no end in sight. In addition to the furloughs, firings, missed paychecks, sidelined priorities and political infighting, some institutions must consider plans for a longer financial stagnation.

The current government shutdown is already one of the longest in U.S. history, and is more than halfway to being the longest. Here’s where it ranks:

People in all 50 states gathered for a weekend of “No Kings” demonstrations to protest Trump administration policies.

To protest Trump administration policies, "The Walker Brigade" lined Clairmont Road on Saturday afternoon.

A Georgia high school football player with greatness in his blood is making a safety statement on the field with a Guardian cap, a soft-shell helmet cover designed to reduce impact.

Yes, please protect your brain! There is no "you" without it! Big fan of healthy brains!

⚖️ Profile: Meet Ashleigh Merchant , the investigator who derailed Georgia’s prosecution of Trump by digging into DA Fani Willis’ history.

⚖️ Profile: Meet Ashleigh Merchant , the investigator who derailed Georgia’s prosecution of Trump by digging into DA Fani Willis’ history.

🔎 READ MORE: Scenes from the Atlanta protest

NEWS BITES

QB Gunner Stockton delivers for UGA against higher-ranked Ole Miss

I still can’t get over the fact UGA has a guy named Gunnar Stockton at QB, just a few years after having Stetson Bennett. Potent wild-west-high-noon-yeehaw-pardner kinda names.

Atlanta United fires manager Ronny Deila after a very forgettable season

Sometimes when you have a bad game, you gotta “flush it” and move on. Let’s hope that works for whole seasons.