Georgia Bulldogs Gunner Stockton saves Georgia after Carson Beck flops for Miami Plan B at quarterback delivers A-plus performance vs. Ole Miss Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton had to score almost every time he had the football in the second half against Ole Miss, but he was up to the challenge on Saturday in a 43-35 Georgia win. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — Gunner Stockton is, at best, Georgia's Plan B at quarterback. Plan A left Athens after last season and was putting together a Heisman Trophy campaign for undefeated Miami. Stockton was in command of an offense that Kirby Smart admitted doesn't have the big-play juice it did when Carson Beck was the QB. All that changed in less than 24 hours.

The Hurricanes lost to Louisville on Friday night with Beck throwing four interceptions. The next day, Stockton played a near-flawless game to lead the Bulldogs to a comeback victory over Ole Miss. They couldn’t stop Ole Miss until the fourth quarter, so Stockton led them to points on every drive until they ran out the clock to seal the 43-35 victory. Georgia’s Plan B now has some A-plus performances on his résumé. Stockton saved the Bulldogs during their victory at Tennessee in September. He saved them again against Ole Miss. RELATED Gunner Stockton shines in Georgia’s win over Ole Miss: ‘He embodies our team’ “I felt like I’ve been able to cut it loose a little bit and not worry about what could happen,” Stockton said. “Just playing quarterback and having fun.” This new, freer Stockton is the key to unlocking Georgia’s offense. The Bulldogs don’t have big-time playmakers like recent teams. The rushing game comes and goes. Stockton must do more of the work than Beck and Stetson Bennett before him.

He showed he’s up to the task against Ole Miss. Stockton was 26 of 31 for 289 yards with four touchdowns. His 61 yards rushing included a dazzling 22-yard score. Stockton was 12 of 12 for 135 yards with three touchdowns in second half.

" (He) had some huge scrambles," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "Great throws on time, darts … He's wired for these type moments because he's tough and this team believes in him." RELATED Kirby Smart vs. Lane Kiffin has become must-see in SEC Stockton wasn't fazed after wide receiver Colbie Young, the team's top perimeter threat, left the game for good after suffering an injury during Georgia's first series. And it turns out that Stockton was playing with an injury that Smart didn't disclose in the days before the game. Smart said Stockton didn't practice Monday or Tuesday because he was beat up "from the shots he took at Auburn" in last week's game. Smart said there was a real concern that Stockton wouldn't be able to play against Ole Miss. "And we're like, 'Gunner, we won't use you in the quarterback run,' and he's like 'Coach, I want to run'," Smart said. "'The team needs to see me run'. And he did." Stockton's best run of the day allowed the Bulldogs to keep pace when it looked as if they'd never stop Ole Miss. Georgia faced second-and-eight at the Ole Miss 22-yard line. The Rebels sent a blitzer at the running back. The tight end was covered in the flat. Stockton had to make a quick decision with a blitzer running at him, too.

Stockton kept the ball, sidestepped the free defender and ran to the end zone. “He took it to another level,” Smart said of the play. RELATED Lane Kiffin details pain of ‘slow death’ in 43-35 loss to Georgia Stockton would have to keep making plays because Lane Kiffin’s offense was rolling. Stockton carried the Bulldogs to victory after the visitors scored touchdowns on their first five possessions to take a 35-26 lead into the fourth quarter. Stockton’s three-yard touchdown pass to Nate Frazier trimmed Georgia’s deficit to 35-33 early in the final period. After the Bulldogs forced Ole Miss to punt for the first time, Stockton ran for a first down, passed for another and ended the drive with a seven-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Luckie. The Bulldogs led 40-35 and forced another Ole Miss three-and-out. They were in a hole after a first-down play from their 20-yard line lost two yards. That’s when Stockton found Dillon Bell down the left sideline for a 36-yard completion to the Ole Miss 46.

“He made a great move and a great catch,” Stockton said of Bell. It also was a great throw into a small window. Stockton got Georgia into scoring range with a six-yard completion to Zachariah Branch for a first down at the 31. Peyton Woodring kicked a 41-yard field goal to put Georgia ahead 43-35 with 2:06 to play. RELATED Kirby Smart takes final ‘hot yoga’ jab at Lane Kiffin after Georgia beats Ole Miss In the end, the Bulldogs got the two stops they needed, and Ole Miss couldn’t stop them. “I’m glad we didn’t have to punt,” Stockton said. “It’s pretty special when it’s like that.” It doesn’t happen without Stockton making the right decisions and accurate throws. He didn’t panic when he couldn’t find open targets. Stockton ran at the right times and put the ball in danger only a couple of times. Stockton made efficient plays to keep drives moving and completed three passes for 25 yards or more.