2 lucky metro Atlantans each win $1 million playing Powerball

The players matched all five numbers in the Saturday drawing. One ticket was purchased at a Snellville Chevron and the other at a Citgo in Union City, according to the Georgia Lottery. Each player won $1 million pretax.

The two Georgians were among four million-dollar winners across the U.S. in the national Powerball drawing. No one won the jackpot, which is expected to hit $273 million in the next drawing Wednesday.

The Powerball jackpot last month generated lots of excitement when it was finally won by players in Missouri and Texas at $1.79 billion. Many Georgia hopefuls bought tickets in the game’s second-largest haul since its 1992 launch.

