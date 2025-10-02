Metro Atlanta

2 lucky metro Atlantans each win $1 million playing Powerball

Winning tickets were sold at gas stations in Snellville, Union City.
Two metro Atlanta players each won $1 million over the weekend playing Powerball. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

What do a Chevron and a Citgo have in common?

The gas stations sold $1 million winning Powerball tickets to two lucky metro Atlantans over the weekend.

The players matched all five numbers in the Saturday drawing. One ticket was purchased at a Snellville Chevron and the other at a Citgo in Union City, according to the Georgia Lottery. Each player won $1 million pretax.

The two Georgians were among four million-dollar winners across the U.S. in the national Powerball drawing. No one won the jackpot, which is expected to hit $273 million in the next drawing Wednesday.

The Powerball jackpot last month generated lots of excitement when it was finally won by players in Missouri and Texas at $1.79 billion. Many Georgia hopefuls bought tickets in the game’s second-largest haul since its 1992 launch.

The chances of winning the jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

About the Author

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

