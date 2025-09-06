While the exact duties of Georgia Guard troops remain murky, the troops already deployed in D.C. have been spotted doing various tasks, from patrolling monuments to cleaning up the city while assigned to the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force.” The Georgia Guard could be doing just that.

D.C. troops have been spreading mulch, clearing leaves and picking up trash around the Tidal Basin, Hains Point, the Watergate Complex, McPherson Square, Marvin Gaye Park and other parts of the city.

Other troops have been armed and patrolling the streets and landmarks. The White House said guard members have been providing a visible presence along the National Mall, key federal buildings, the Washington waterfront and metro subway stations.

Future plans include presence patrols in residential neighborhoods and other locations throughout the district, according to federal officials.

Though the U.S. Marshals Service and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department are the lead agencies, officials said troops are tasked with responding to various incidents and notifying local police. For example, when a man was struck by a train at a Washington Metro station platform Aug. 20, several troops responded to the scene, called 911 and assisted first responders, the White House said in a press release.

Georgia’s Guard, which consists of 11,000 soldiers and 3,000 airmen, has been deployed to various missions in recent years.

It’s common for guard members to assist after natural disasters, such as when Hurricane Helene hit South Georgia in October of last year and troops cleared branches and handed out meals and supplies. Troops have also patrolled along the U.S. border with Mexico and responded to combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.