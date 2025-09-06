About 300 Georgia National Guard troops will be deployed to Washington in mid-September to aid President Donald Trump’s federal intervention in the nation’s capital.
Gov. Brian Kemp said the troops will provide a visible presence and support local law enforcement in D.C. Their specific tasks have not been clearly outlined, but Kemp said Friday that they will vary based on local needs. Troops may be armed and operate under civilian law enforcement, he added.
The D.C. National Guard was deployed Aug. 11. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered troops to start carrying firearms while patrolling the streets of Washington about a week later.
Trump has said his decision to deploy troops to the capital was aimed at tamping down on crime. But troops in D.C. aren’t out solving murders. That task still lies with local law enforcement.
While the exact duties of Georgia Guard troops remain murky, the troops already deployed in D.C. have been spotted doing various tasks, from patrolling monuments to cleaning up the city while assigned to the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force.” The Georgia Guard could be doing just that.
D.C. troops have been spreading mulch, clearing leaves and picking up trash around the Tidal Basin, Hains Point, the Watergate Complex, McPherson Square, Marvin Gaye Park and other parts of the city.
Other troops have been armed and patrolling the streets and landmarks. The White House said guard members have been providing a visible presence along the National Mall, key federal buildings, the Washington waterfront and metro subway stations.
Future plans include presence patrols in residential neighborhoods and other locations throughout the district, according to federal officials.
Credit: Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio, National Guard Bureau
Credit: Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio, National Guard Bureau
Though the U.S. Marshals Service and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department are the lead agencies, officials said troops are tasked with responding to various incidents and notifying local police.
For example, when a man was struck by a train at a Washington Metro station platform Aug. 20, several troops responded to the scene, called 911 and assisted first responders, the White House said in a press release.
Georgia’s Guard, which consists of 11,000 soldiers and 3,000 airmen, has been deployed to various missions in recent years.
It’s common for guard members to assist after natural disasters, such as when Hurricane Helene hit South Georgia in October of last year and troops cleared branches and handed out meals and supplies. Troops have also patrolled along the U.S. border with Mexico and responded to combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Georgia Guard members have been dispatched for law enforcement initiatives. In 2020, they protected state government buildings during a burst of violence across the city that left four dead. A year later, they secured the state Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: ccompton@ajc.com
Kemp sending 300 Georgia Guard troops to D.C. amid Trump’s crackdown
Georgia joins six GOP-led states in deploying Guard troops to D.C. amid Trump’s push for expanded federal policing in Democratic-led cities.
While Kemp helps fight crime in D.C., stats in Georgia are complicated
What crime numbers are the politicians looking at? It’s hard to say.
Hundreds detained in immigration raid at Georgia’s Hyundai Metaplant site
Federal immigration agents Thursday conducted an operation at the Hyundai Motor Group factory site near Savannah.
Featured
Credit: AP
Hundreds detained in immigration raid at Georgia’s Hyundai Metaplant site
Federal immigration agents Thursday conducted an operation at the Hyundai Motor Group factory site near Savannah.
Words of Muscogee (Creek) take prominent perches on Macon street signs
Phonetic Muscogee translations of English words now appear on street signs in Macon, Georgia, near Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park.
The Atlanta airport Plane Train’s employees have voted to unionize
Employees who operate Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's Plane Train said in a statement that their group is interested in better pay and benefits.