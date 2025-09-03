A multivehicle crash has closed I-20’s eastbound lanes in Douglas County for hours Wednesday morning.
The collision was reported around 8 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It happened at the Thornton Road exit, or Exit 44, in Lithia Springs. Lanes remained blocked at 10 a.m. as crews work to clear the scene.
The Georgia State Patrol has not released details about the incident.
Commuters should avoid the area and use U.S. 78 or Veterans Memorial Highway as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
