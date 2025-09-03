Metro Atlanta
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multivehicle crash blocks I-20 East in Douglas County for hours

The collision happened during the Wednesday morning commute near a Lithia Springs exit.
A crash blocks lanes of I-20 East near Lithia Springs on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Courtesy of the Georgia Department of Transportation)

Updated 7 minutes ago

A multivehicle crash has closed I-20’s eastbound lanes in Douglas County for hours Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported around 8 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It happened at the Thornton Road exit, or Exit 44, in Lithia Springs. Lanes remained blocked at 10 a.m. as crews work to clear the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol has not released details about the incident.

Commuters should avoid the area and use U.S. 78 or Veterans Memorial Highway as an alternate, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

