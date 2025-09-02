Three family members, including a 15-year-old girl, were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Johns Creek, police said Tuesday.
Officers were asked to conduct a wellness check Saturday afternoon at a home on Glen Castle Court in St. Ives Country Club, according to police spokesperson Capt. Deb Coble. At 4:14 p.m., officers found three people dead inside the home, Coble said.
They were identified as James Choi and Myoung Choi, both 52, and 15-year-old Grace Choi, who all lived in the home. Investigators said they believe James Choi killed the other two and then himself.
“This tragic incident has deeply affected not only the family and neighbors, but our entire community,” Johns Creek police Chief Mark J. Mitchell said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to those impacted and ask that the community keep them in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”
The causes of the deaths were not released. Police said it was an isolated incident.
James Choi was a dentist and practiced in Suwanee, according to the Georgia Department of Community Health. His practice was called Highland Dental.
“Originally from South Korea, Dr. Choi attended the University of Tennessee, Memphis, in order to pursue his doctoral dental degree,” the dental office’s website states. “He has received specialized training in cosmetic dental procedures and the use of implants.”
