“This tragic incident has deeply affected not only the family and neighbors, but our entire community,” Johns Creek police Chief Mark J. Mitchell said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to those impacted and ask that the community keep them in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

The causes of the deaths were not released. Police said it was an isolated incident.

James Choi was a dentist and practiced in Suwanee, according to the Georgia Department of Community Health. His practice was called Highland Dental.

Explore Man found fatally shot at SE Atlanta fire station

“Originally from South Korea, Dr. Choi attended the University of Tennessee, Memphis, in order to pursue his doctoral dental degree,” the dental office’s website states. “He has received specialized training in cosmetic dental procedures and the use of implants.”

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.