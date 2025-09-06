Friday night, the Mount Pisgah Christian School community honored the teen with various tributes during the high school football game, the school shared on Facebook. Those attending the game were asked to where light blue, Grace’s favorite color, and the players added the sophomore’s initials to their helmets. Before kickoff, the Civil Air Patrol’s Sandy Springs Cadet Squadron, in which Grace was a member, performed the presentation of colors and the national anthem was performed.

Friday night was a night filled with remembrance and celebration for our school community. We celebrated Youth Sports... Posted by Mount Pisgah Christian School on Friday, September 5, 2025

Officers were asked to conduct a wellness check on Aug. 31 at a home on Glen Castle Court in the St. Ives Country Club, according to police spokesperson Capt. Deb Coble. At 4:14 p.m., officers found three people dead inside the home, Coble said.

They were identified as James Choi and Myoung Choi, both 52, and Grace, who all lived in the home. Investigators said they believe James Choi killed the other two and then himself.

“This tragic incident has deeply affected not only the family and neighbors, but our entire community,” Johns Creek police Chief Mark J. Mitchell said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to those impacted and ask that the community keep them in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

The causes of the deaths were not released. Police said it was an isolated incident, though no answers about a possible motive were released.

Credit: Mount Paran Christian School Credit: Mount Paran Christian School

James Choi, a native of South Korea, was a dentist and practiced in Suwanee, according to the Georgia Department of Community Health. His practice was called Highland Dental.

At Mount Pisgah, Grace was remembered as “one of our treasured and beloved students,” the school said after her death.

In March, Grace represented Mount Pisgah in the ninth and 10th grade All-State Orchestra, according to the Georgia Music Educators Association. She also performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City in July with the True North Symphony, according to a social media post.

Funeral plans for the Choi family have not been publicly announced.