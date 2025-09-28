Off-duty Gwinnett deputy killed, teen son injured in Forsyth County shooting

The teenager was taken to a hospital, where he is said to be stable, authorities said.

“The juvenile explained that his mother and her boyfriend were arguing, and the boyfriend was shooting a gun,” Miller said in a statement. “The quick-thinking neighbor applied pressure to the teenager’s wounds until emergency personnel arrived.”

The teenager was bleeding and suffering from several gunshot wounds Saturday when he escaped the home and showed up around 7:45 p.m. at a neighbor’s residence in the Villages at Shakerag subdivision, according to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Stacie Miller.

An off-duty Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy was killed and her teenage son was injured in a domestic-related shooting at a Forsyth County home over the weekend, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies then arrived at the home where the shooting happened but were unable to get a response from anyone inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

After entering the residence, deputies found the off-duty Gwinnett sheriff’s deputy dead in an upstairs bedroom, Miller said. Her name has not been released as her family, including members of the sheriff’s office, had yet to be notified.

Investigators identified the suspect as 43-year-old Eric Sumner, who Miller said left the scene in a vehicle before deputies arrived. Sumner was later found to be traveling south on I-75. He was taken into custody by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office following a brief chase, Miller said.