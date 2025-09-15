Metro Atlanta

Gas line damaged after NW Atlanta car crash near King Plow Arts Center

Crews are working to turn off gas so they can make repairs at the site off West Marietta Street.
A car crash damaged a power pole and natural gas line in northwest Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
44 minutes ago

A northwest Atlanta car crash left a natural gas line damaged and has impacted traffic Monday morning.

Details are limited, as Atlanta police have not released information, but the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at one of the King Plow Arts Center buildings on West Marietta Street, which is shut at Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. The site is in the Knight Park/Howell Station neighborhood.

A vehicle appeared to have crashed into a utility pole and some residential gas lines. Only about a dozen customers are without power, according to a Georgia Power outage map.

Damage is visible after a car crash on West Marietta Street in the Knight Park/Howell Station neighborhood of northwest Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
The traffic impact seems to be minimal as of 9:45 a.m. and is confined to the section between Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard and Herndon Street.

Atlanta Gas Light said its crews have been working to safely turn off the gas so repairs can be made to restore service to nearby residents. The utility did not say how many customers are impacted.

A car crash toppled a power pole and damaged gas lines in northwest Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
“At Atlanta Gas Light, safety is our number one value for both our employees and customers,” the company said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The arts center houses several live/work studios, commercial office spaces and special event facilities for an array of artists.

— This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

