Gas line damaged after NW Atlanta car crash near King Plow Arts Center

A northwest Atlanta car crash left a natural gas line damaged and has impacted traffic Monday morning.
Details are limited, as Atlanta police have not released information, but the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at one of the King Plow Arts Center buildings on West Marietta Street, which is shut at Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. The site is in the Knight Park/Howell Station neighborhood.
Details are limited, as Atlanta police have not released information, but the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at one of the King Plow Arts Center buildings on West Marietta Street, which is shut at Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. The site is in the Knight Park/Howell Station neighborhood.
A vehicle appeared to have crashed into a utility pole and some residential gas lines. Only about a dozen customers are without power, according to a Georgia Power outage map.
Damage is visible after a car crash on West Marietta Street in the Knight Park/Howell Station neighborhood of northwest Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)