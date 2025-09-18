Metro Atlanta Funeral for fallen DeKalb firefighter to bring mourners to Truist Park Preston Fant will lie in repose before the public memorial service. After, a cemetery procession could delay traffic from 3:30-5 p.m. in Marietta. DeKalb County firefighter Preston Fant, 53, died Sept. 8, 2025, after responding to a commercial structure fire. His memorial service will be at Truist Park on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (Courtesy of the DeKalb County Fire Department)

Metro Atlanta’s firefighters and the community will come together Thursday for a memorial service at Truist Park to honor a longtime DeKalb firefighter — the county’s first to die in the line of duty. Master Firefighter Preston Fant, 53, died Sept. 8 after battling a fire at a film company warehouse. He became trapped in the blaze while trying to rescue another firefighter, officials said. Master Firefighter Preston Fant, 53, died Sept. 8 after battling a fire at a film company warehouse. He became trapped in the blaze while trying to rescue another firefighter, officials said.

PHOTOS: Fallen DeKalb firefighter honored with processional through metro Atlanta The 21-year firefighting veteran will lie in repose at the stadium starting at 1 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service. The ceremony will include a radio call-out and fading sirens, bagpipes, the presentation of medals and the firefighter memorial flag, the last alarm and bell ceremony, and a helicopter flyover, according to DeKalb County. The service is open to the public and will also be livestreamed. Officials expect a large turnout to honor the fallen firefighter. A reporter and photographers from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will cover the service. The 1st Base Gate and the 3rd Base Gate at the baseball park will open at noon, and guests will be able to sit in lower level sections 116 through 136. Police will direct traffic and guide attendees to parking lots. The public can park in any Truist Park parking deck, and a code will be provided for validation. Lots S3 and S4 are reserved for DeKalb personnel, who will be shuttled to the stadium. All attendees will go through security screening. Small clear bags are allowed, but large bags, backpacks and outside food and beverages are not. The service is open to the public and will also be livestreamed. Officials expect a large turnout to honor the fallen firefighter. A reporter and photographers from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will cover the service. The 1st Base Gate and the 3rd Base Gate at the baseball park will open at noon, and guests will be able to sit in lower level sections 116 through 136. Police will direct traffic and guide attendees to parking lots. The public can park in any Truist Park parking deck, and a code will be provided for validation. Lots S3 and S4 are reserved for DeKalb personnel, who will be shuttled to the stadium. All attendees will go through security screening. Small clear bags are allowed, but large bags, backpacks and outside food and beverages are not. Traffic in Marietta is expected to be impacted by the funeral procession from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday. (Courtesy of the city of Marietta)

After the service, at about 3:30 p.m., a procession will accompany his body to Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta for a private graveside service, according to officials. The motorcade will travel along I-75 North, North Marietta Parkway and Whitlock Avenue. Community members are invited to pay their respects along the route. Marietta officials said they expect traffic delays until 5 p.m. and urged motorists to use alternate roads. After the service, at about 3:30 p.m., a procession will accompany his body to Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta for a private graveside service, according to officials. The motorcade will travel along I-75 North, North Marietta Parkway and Whitlock Avenue. Community members are invited to pay their respects along the route. Marietta officials said they expect traffic delays until 5 p.m. and urged motorists to use alternate roads.

Fant was “overcome by fire conditions” while fighting last week’s fire as nearly three dozen crews worked to put out the blaze in a South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road warehouse that housed Digital Thunderdome, an independent film production studio used for movies and music videos. The Cobb County fire department hangs a U.S. flag from their fire trucks as fallen DeKalb County firefighter Preston Fant arrives at West Cobb Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Firefighters pulled Fant out of the fire and rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died. He is survived by his wife, Leigh, five children and one granddaughter, as well as his father and brother, according to his obituary. A processional was held last week to bring his body from DeKalb to the West Cobb Funeral Home. Two Cobb County fire trucks used their ladders to display an American flag as firefighters gathered to honor Fant. A processional was held last week to bring his body from DeKalb to the West Cobb Funeral Home. Two Cobb County fire trucks used their ladders to display an American flag as firefighters gathered to honor Fant.