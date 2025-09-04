Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Because of his arrest, Walker lost a basketball scholarship to George Mason University.

Investigators said the two planned to meet Mediate to buy drugs in an Alpharetta parking deck outside the Collingwood Apartments. Witnesses reported hearing up to six shots, and Mediate was found lying in a pool of blood with three gunshot wounds to the neck, police said at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene. In 2023, prosecutors extended a plea offer of life in prison, but that was rejected. In a February interview with the AJC, Joe Mediate, Connor’s father, said his family had been waiting for justice since the night their son was killed during the alleged drug exchange gone wrong.

“I feel that there’s no sense of urgency here, and I feel like they’re catering to the criminals more so than catering to the victims,” Mediate said about his son’s case.

The case was delayed because one of Murray’s attorneys, Bruce Harvey, was tied up with the lengthy YSL trial. Harvey filed multiple conflict letters asking for delays.

During the interview, Joe Mediate said they were worried about possible retaliation and decided to leave the state while awaiting trial. He described his son as a “good student” who was “everyone’s friend.”

“He was a good person, giving person and loving person. He loved sports, he really loved cars and was an entrepreneur. He was trying to start a little car business where he would detail cars and add car stereos and tinting windows,” Joe Mediate said about Connor in February. “People loved Connor.”

According to Channel 2, the Mediate family asked Judge Ingram to impose the maximum sentence possible.

“Yes, he had his struggles. But honestly, he did not deserve this, and neither did my family,” Connor’s mother said during the hearing, according to the news station.

Murray and Walker apologized to the Mediate family during the plea hearing, according to Channel 2.

“I never intended on anyone’s life to be taken. If I could go back to that day and change anything that occurred, I really would,” Walker said.