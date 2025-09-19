DNA leads to conviction of man in decades-old DeKalb sexual assaults

Jeffrey Briney was convicted of rape in two sexual assault cases that took place in 1986 in DeKalb County. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Brother is also facing charges relating to March 1986 incident and is linked to assaults in Cobb and Fulton counties.

Sentencing will take place in two to three weeks, according to DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Tangela M. Barrie.

Jeffrey Briney, now 61 and in a wheelchair, was found guilty on all 29 charges, including rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed robbery, sodomy and firearm charges for his alleged involvement in two separate home invasion rape cases in DeKalb County in 1986, one in March and the other in October.

A DeKalb County jury found a man guilty of committing a series of sexual assaults more than 39 years ago, resolving a case that had gone cold for years until recent policy changes pushed local law enforcement agencies to start clearing crime lab backlogs.

For three days, jurors heard from the four victims, investigators and a scientist who analyzed DNA evidence that linked Jeffrey Briney to the alleged sexual assault incidents at two separate apartment complexes on March 28, 1986, and Oct. 27, 1986.

“New DNA testing completed in 2023 linked these defendants to seven sexual cold case assaults dating back nearly 40 years,” DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said when she announced the indictments.

Both were arrested Feb. 27, 2024, indicted in March 2024 and remain in jail without bond.

His brother, David Briney, also faces charges for the March incident, but his trial has not yet been scheduled. He is also linked to decades-old sexual assault cases in Cobb and Fulton counties.

The jury returned a guilty verdict after less than four hours of deliberations.

“When you go back there and go through the testimony of those victims, you will find that Jeffrey Briney, not based on identification by pointing someone out, it was his DNA that were in these sexual assault kits,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Agatha Romanowski told jurors during closings.

In the March 28 incident, four men, including Jeffrey Briney, pushed their way into an apartment on Briarwood Road where five college students were held at gunpoint and two women were raped.

Months later, two men, including Briney, forced their way into an apartment on Buford Highway where two women were raped and hogtied. One of the victims testified the two men came in and pointed a gun at her head.

Victims testified during trial they could hear Briney and the other suspects laughing and joking around while they were being sexually assaulted.

“This was a joke to them. A joke to Jeffrey Briney was the most horrific moment in these women’s lives,” Romanowski said.