Cobb high school student stabbed to death by classmate, officials say

A Cobb County high school community is grieving the loss of a 17-year-old student stabbed to death allegedly by a classmate.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a Pebblebrook student over the weekend,” a Cobb school district spokesperson said Tuesday. “While the incident occurred away from school, the loss is felt profoundly across the school community.”
The student, identified in a statement by the Mableton mayor as David Daniel, died Saturday evening after being injured at a home on Milam Creek Road, according to police. At 5:41 p.m., officers were called to the home after a 911 caller reported someone had been injured.
“Upon arrival, they located a 17-year-old male on the front porch of the residence,” Cobb police said. “The victim was suffering from a sharp forced injury to his left torso.”
The teenager was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said.
Investigators later arrested a 16-year-old, who was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. The suspect’s name was not released, but Pebblebrook principal Dana Giles confirmed it was one of Daniel’s classmates.
“There is an additional student involved in the circumstances surrounding the student’s passing,” Giles said about the 16-year-old in a letter to families.
No details about a motive have been released.
The homicide remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police’s Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.
At Pebblebrook, school counselors were available to support students and staff, the district said.
Daniel was a senior and involved in athletics, Giles said. The community also grieved the teen.
“My heart goes to David’s family, friends and the entire Pebblebrook community during the incredibly difficult time,” Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said. “Mableton is a strong and caring city, and together we will support one another through this difficult time.”
Funeral plans were pending for Daniel, who would’ve turned 18 in December. F.L. Sims Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.