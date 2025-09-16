Cobb high school student stabbed to death by classmate, officials say

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a Pebblebrook student over the weekend,” a Cobb school district spokesperson said Tuesday. “While the incident occurred away from school, the loss is felt profoundly across the school community.”

A Cobb County high school community is grieving the loss of a 17-year-old student stabbed to death allegedly by a classmate.

The student, identified in a statement by the Mableton mayor as David Daniel, died Saturday evening after being injured at a home on Milam Creek Road, according to police. At 5:41 p.m., officers were called to the home after a 911 caller reported someone had been injured.

“Upon arrival, they located a 17-year-old male on the front porch of the residence,” Cobb police said. “The victim was suffering from a sharp forced injury to his left torso.”

The teenager was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said.

Investigators later arrested a 16-year-old, who was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. The suspect’s name was not released, but Pebblebrook principal Dana Giles confirmed it was one of Daniel’s classmates.