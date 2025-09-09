Metro Atlanta

Man in custody after 9-month-old girl shot to death at Cobb hotel, police say

Child was ‘beyond lifesaving’ when officers arrived, officials say.
Police are investigating after a 9-month-old girl was shot and killed at a Budgetel Inn & Suites in Cobb County on Wednesday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Police are investigating after a 9-month-old girl was shot and killed at a Budgetel Inn & Suites in Cobb County on Wednesday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Updated 34 minutes ago

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a 9-month-old girl who was shot and killed at a Cobb County hotel Tuesday evening, police said.

Cobb officers were called around 8 p.m. to the Budgetel Inn & Suites on Circle 75 Parkway, just south of Windy Hill Road and west of I-75 in the Cumberland area.

When police arrived, they met with the child’s mother, who said her baby had been struck by gunfire, officials said.

“The victim was beyond lifesaving measures and was later pronounced deceased on the scene,” officer Shenise Barner, a police spokesperson, said in a statement.

Ladarrius Brown, 22, was booked into jail Wednesday afternoon. He was charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to his warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The aggravated assault charge alleges he assaulted another person with a firearm.

Authorities have not said how the shooting unfolded or how the girl was shot. Shattered windows indicated that bullets entered the hotel.

“Other arrests are anticipated as detectives and officers are working diligently on bringing those responsible for this homicide to justice,” officer Eric Smith told the AJC.

Bullet holes can be seen at a Budgetel Inn & Suites in Cobb County on Wednesday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Bullet holes can be seen at a Budgetel Inn & Suites in Cobb County on Wednesday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Jail records show Brown is also facing probation violation charges after the shooting.

Another deadly shooting took place at the same hotel in November 2023, the AJC previously reported. The victim, 26-year-old Demarcus Watson, died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

