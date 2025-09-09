Man in custody after 9-month-old girl shot to death at Cobb hotel, police say

“The victim was beyond lifesaving measures and was later pronounced deceased on the scene,” officer Shenise Barner, a police spokesperson, said in a statement.

Ladarrius Brown, 22, was booked into jail Wednesday afternoon. He was charged with aggravated assault, felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to his warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The aggravated assault charge alleges he assaulted another person with a firearm.

Authorities have not said how the shooting unfolded or how the girl was shot. Shattered windows indicated that bullets entered the hotel.

“Other arrests are anticipated as detectives and officers are working diligently on bringing those responsible for this homicide to justice,” officer Eric Smith told the AJC.

