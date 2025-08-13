A woman’s body was found Wednesday in a storage space at a southwest Atlanta shopping complex a day or more after she was killed, officials said.

Police responded to an area behind the complex in the 2000 block of Campbellton Road, between Delowe and Myrtle drives, around 11:30 a.m. The woman was found inside a “storage space,” Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith told Channel 2 Action News.

“Another male located her inside, and that’s when he flagged down a worker back here who called 911,” Smith said.