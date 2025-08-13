A woman’s body was found Wednesday in a storage space at a southwest Atlanta shopping complex a day or more after she was killed, officials said.
Police responded to an area behind the complex in the 2000 block of Campbellton Road, between Delowe and Myrtle drives, around 11:30 a.m. The woman was found inside a “storage space,” Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith told Channel 2 Action News.
“Another male located her inside, and that’s when he flagged down a worker back here who called 911,” Smith said.
Officials said the woman had been shot more than once. She was not publicly identified.
Personnel with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and told Channel 2 the woman had been dead for at least 24 hours.
The investigation remains active. Smith told the news station that police are hoping to review surveillance footage.
Businesses near the scene include a grocery store, beauty store, restaurants, furniture outlet and a Dollar Tree.
“We don’t have a lot to go on at this point, but we’re hoping that the video and canvassing will help us,” Smith stated.
