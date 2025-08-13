Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Woman found dead inside storage behind SW Atlanta shopping complex

Police will review surveillance footage from the scene off Campbellton Road.
The woman's body was found in the back of a shopping complex on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta, officials said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

The woman's body was found in the back of a shopping complex on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta, officials said.
By
52 minutes ago

A woman’s body was found Wednesday in a storage space at a southwest Atlanta shopping complex a day or more after she was killed, officials said.

Police responded to an area behind the complex in the 2000 block of Campbellton Road, between Delowe and Myrtle drives, around 11:30 a.m. The woman was found inside a “storage space,” Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith told Channel 2 Action News.

“Another male located her inside, and that’s when he flagged down a worker back here who called 911,” Smith said.

Officials said the woman had been shot more than once. She was not publicly identified.

Personnel with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and told Channel 2 the woman had been dead for at least 24 hours.

The investigation remains active. Smith told the news station that police are hoping to review surveillance footage.

Businesses near the scene include a grocery store, beauty store, restaurants, furniture outlet and a Dollar Tree.

“We don’t have a lot to go on at this point, but we’re hoping that the video and canvassing will help us,” Smith stated.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta police investigate a homicide in a Buckhead apartment complex in the early morning on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Man killed in Buckhead apartment after dispute with cousin, police say

Police found a man inside a Buckhead apartment with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.

Man killed in shooting near Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta

Police say a man was shot and killed near the Greyhound bus station in downtown Atlanta.

Police searching for gunman after shooting at NW Atlanta MARTA station

A fight in the bus loop at the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station in northwest Atlanta led to a man being shot, MARTA police said.

The Latest

A man was shot during a fight at the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station Wednesday afternoon, police said. (AJC file)

Police searching for gunman after shooting at NW Atlanta MARTA station

South Fulton picks ex-DeKalb police chief as interim public safety director

Douglas County correctional officer accused of sexual relationship with inmate

Featured

A rendition depicts what the light rail might look like on the Beltline. By the end of the year, the Beltline hopes to create an implementation and funding plan that will guide the project’s next steps. (Atlanta Beltline Inc.)

Credit: Atlanta Beltline Inc.

$3.5B Beltline transit plan unveiled

The plan establishes a route for light rail in the northwest quadrant, which at 5.5 miles is both the largest segment and one that has proven to be the trickiest to design.

Police name ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ stars’ son as shooter in T-Hood death

“I’m broken,” T-Hood’s mom says. “This is horrible. I cannot sleep. I cannot eat.”

OPINION

Cunningham: Buford didn’t need $62M football palace, but city leaders wanted it

Even if Buford shows similar care for academics, the money could have been used for other priorities. But Buford cannot be blamed for the importance America puts on sports.