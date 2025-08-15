Metro Atlanta
Two youths shot, injured after traffic crash, Atlanta police say

The shooter left the scene before officers arrived, authorities said.
Two youths were shot on Friday, August 15, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By
16 minutes ago

Two youths were wounded in a shooting following a traffic crash Friday morning.

According to Atlanta police, a woman was driving when she got into a crash near Ga. 166 westbound at Sylvan Road. She tried to flag down the other driver involved, and police said that’s when the other motorist shot towards her vehicle.

Two youths, whose ages police did not immediately release, were seated in the woman’s car and were struck by the gunfire.

The woman was unharmed, and the alleged shooter fled the scene before police arrived, according to authorities.

Both of the young people were alert, conscious and breathing when they were taken a hospital.

About the Author

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

