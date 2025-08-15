Two youths shot, injured after traffic crash, Atlanta police say

Two youths were wounded in a shooting following a traffic crash Friday morning.
According to Atlanta police, a woman was driving when she got into a crash near Ga. 166 westbound at Sylvan Road. She tried to flag down the other driver involved, and police said that’s when the other motorist shot towards her vehicle.
Two youths, whose ages police did not immediately release, were seated in the woman’s car and were struck by the gunfire.
The woman was unharmed, and the alleged shooter fled the scene before police arrived, according to authorities.
Both of the young people were alert, conscious and breathing when they were taken a hospital.
- Please return to AJC.com for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Georgia voters must push elected officials to make progress on gun safety
Georgia lawmakers are ignoring the majority of citizens who say they want changes to gun laws to them safer such as background checks and red flag laws.
Police searching for gunman after shooting at NW Atlanta MARTA station
A fight in the bus loop at the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station in northwest Atlanta led to a man being shot, MARTA police said.
Featured
Credit: Benjamin Hendren
Georgia professors fear harassment as agency moves to make syllabuses public
The policy to make course syllabuses public is being partially implemented this semester. By next fall, every class offered by USG schools must have its syllabus online.
Veterans Affairs reassigning Atlanta-area nurses amid major overhaul
The VA’s Office of Inspector General released the results of a survey showing VA facilities in Georgia and across the nation had 4,434 staffing shortages as of April.
At these boiled peanut stands, a Southern tradition steams into the future
Boiled peanut stands are cultural beacons along Southern roadways this time of year. A Georgia farming family has turned them into entrepreneurial gold.