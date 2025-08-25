Roughly five minutes later, a second shooting happened about 600 yards away on Sands Drive, where 19-year-old De’Marion Tashawn Daniels was killed, officials said. He was from Newnan and not an Albany State student, the GBI confirmed. A 13-year-old girl was also shot in the leg.

According to the AG’s office, the shootings were prompted by an ongoing rivalry between the Blockos and the Purps, two hybrid criminal street gangs. Marshall was allegedly a member of the Blockos.

He opened fire with a handgun in both shootings to “increase his status in said gang,” according to the indictment.

In November, Marshall was arrested by the GBI on three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm, the agency said.

He is now facing one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, eight counts of aggravated assault, five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and 12 counts of violation of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Marshall is also accused of shooting the hood of a man’s truck, leading to one count of first-degree criminal damage to property, the indictment stated.

Earlier the day of the shootings, Albany State had hosted Morehouse College for its homecoming football game. Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley offered condolences to those “traumatized by this tragic act.”

“This should have been a weekend of celebration for the Albany State community. Instead, one teenager lost his life, several others were injured, and hundreds of innocent people were put in harm’s way,” Carr said in a statement. “The people of Dougherty County deserve better, and they deserve to be safe. That’s why we’re working with our local partners to take down the criminal street gangs that are responsible for these repeated acts of violence, and we won’t rest until justice is served.”

In 2022, the attorney general’s gang prosecution unit established a regional team in Albany that has helped to convict nearly 20 gang members in Dougherty County, including four members of the Purps, officials said. The recent shooting case was investigated by that unit, along with the GBI and Albany State police.