A contentious and sprawling legal battle over Rivian’s planned electric vehicle factory an hour east of Atlanta is poised to return to court Wednesday with new — and potentially unprecedented — stakes at play.
The state and a local development authority are seeking more than $540,000 in legal fees accumulated in two unsuccessful lawsuits filed by six Morgan County property owners who challenged the factory’s zoning.
The agencies say they’re trying to recoup the taxpayer-funded litigation costs for what they called frivolous lawsuits intended to delay construction. The residents say their lawsuits raised legitimate legal concerns, arguing the request for legal fees is merely government intimidation.
Governments have a right to pursue litigation costs in Georgia when lawsuits are deemed frivolous, a distinction that must be determined by a judge. But some First Amendment advocates say this sum of money is something unseen before in a lawsuit that pits government agencies against citizens.
“We have never heard of the state going after attorneys fees for (citizens’) First Amendment protected right to advocate for positions they believe in, including in the courts,” said Richard T. Griffiths, a former CNN executive and Georgia First Amendment Foundation board member.
The agencies pursuing these litigation costs — the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties — denied that they’re trying to stifle free speech. They say they’re pursuing legal fees from only two of seven lawsuits filed against the Rivian project, which all involved the same pool of litigants.
“Citizens have the right to voice concerns, but when the legal system is weaponized to block a perfectly legal project, that is not a legitimate exercise of that right,” the JDA board wrote in an op-ed in The Covington News defending their pursuit of attorneys fees. “The lawsuits filed by the plaintiffs were designed to delay progress, costing taxpayers and the community.”
John Christy, the attorney for the six property owners, sees the fee demands as pure intimidation.
“It’s really to put the fear of God into these poor citizens to sit down, shut up and stop bothering us,” Christy said. “And if you don’t, we’re going to squash you like a bug.”
How did we get here?
Rivian’s factory plans were first made public in December 2021.
It was touted by Gov. Brian Kemp and local leaders as the state’s largest-ever jobs deal. It’s since been eclipsed by Hyundai’s EV plant near Savannah.
Rivian said it would employ 7,500 workers and invest $5 billion into the plant in southern Morgan and Walton counties. The project was originally going to be completed in 2024, but has been delayed multiple times. Company officials now say vertical construction will begin in 2026 with vehicle production in 2028.
State and local officials offered Rivian a $1.5 billion incentive package, much of which was a local property tax break spread across a decade.
While advertised as the East Atlanta Mega Site, the land was zoned for agricultural and residential use. The state and JDA in early 2022 assumed ownership of the 2,000-acre project site, and local zoning typically doesn’t apply to government-owned land. Project critics argued the state was averting a potentially challenging rezoning vote.
Lawsuits soon took flight.
In 2022, Morgan County Judge Stephen Bradley declined to issue a stop-work order to prevent site grading, saying the request was “clearly a machination not to redress an irreparable harm, but to stop the construction of the Rivian production plant.”
Christy’s clients withdrew the lawsuit in December 2022.
A month later, they refiled nearly identical lawsuits in both Fulton and Morgan counties, to individually sue the state and county. The state and JDA would eventually intervene in the Morgan case, which Christy said is notable given they’re trying to recoup litigation costs in that case.
“It’s kind of like somebody swimming out to the Titanic and being pissed off they drowned,” Christy said. “They joined the case voluntarily.”
The Morgan County Board of Commissioners, also involved in that lawsuit, is not seeking attorneys fees.
Throughout the zoning legal fight, judges have voiced their skepticism that the residents would prevail.
Bradley, who also oversees the latest Morgan case, wrote after the refile that “attempting to enforce local restrictions on state property, the main thrust of this litigation, appears to this court to have a relatively low chance of ultimately prevailing at trial.”
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox Jr., who oversees the Fulton case, ruled that lawsuit was frivolous and unlikely to succeed in 2023, ordering the plaintiffs to prepay nearly $365,000 to continue the lawsuit. The prepaid fees were overturned on appeal, even though the zoning aspect of the lawsuit was ultimately unsuccessful.
What’s next for Rivian case?
A 9 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Morgan County will be the first held to debate the state’s request for attorneys fees. A hearing in Fulton County has yet to be scheduled.
The state and JDA say it’s prudent to pursue attorneys fees as stewards of public funds. The money, if awarded, will be disbursed to the four-county JDA area for education, infrastructure and public service initiatives, the agencies said.
Kara Murray, spokesperson for Attorney General Chris Carr’s office, reiterated that sentiment.
“This wasn’t a legitimate challenge to a public matter,” she said. “It was an attempt to delay economic development by filing several meritless lawsuits against the State — costing taxpayer dollars. All of these claims were unsuccessful, and the State is now seeking to recoup those taxpayer funds.”
With approval from Carr’s office, the state Department of Economic Development and JDA hired private law firms to assist with the cases.
“The right team was put together to ensure success for a generational project that would benefit countless Georgians,” a Department of Economic Development spokesperson said.
Christy questioned why those outside lawyers — who are more costly than in-house attorneys — were needed to fight purportedly frivolous cases. He said the state is “claiming that our position was so frivolous and the law was so clear that it took them half-a-million dollars and a muscle load of lawyers to try and figure it out.”
The Morgan residents have sought donations for their legal efforts, including a recent GoFundMe related to the attorneys fees request. As of Monday morning, the group had raised about $43,000 of its $1 million goal.
Griffiths, the First Amendment expert, warned a ruling against the property owners would “have an enormously chilling effect.”
“Democracy is messy, and sometimes it’s a little expensive,” he said. “But in this particular case, this is where public participation is being challenged by the agencies that the citizens were trying to stand up to.”
Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, also owns about a 3% stake in Rivian.
