How are Black women thinking about hair care? We took to Atlanta’s streets to find out.

Learning to love and tame one’s hair is a lifelong journey.
(Left to right) Jamie Williams Smith, Darnell M. Taylor, Jayla McCall, Jordan Greene, Murlean Tucker and Marlean Tucker discuss their hair styles. (Photos by Abbey Cutter for AJC, Natrice Miller for AJC)

1 hour ago

A Black woman’s hair journey is one best defined by the choice whether to embrace her coils or fight to tame them.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution took to the streets on two balmy days this summer to take a pulse on what is influencing how Black girls and women are wearing their hair in 2025. The hairstyles were diverse: braids, wigs, relaxers and natural curls.

Combating the heat and humidity was a common refrain in the moment, but when asked how their relationship with their hair had changed over the arc of a lifetime, their answers reflected much deeper considerations.

Nearly everyone had once chemically relaxed their hair. Their choices were often made to assimilate in places or professions where few had textured hair like their own. Songs, social movements and attending historically Black colleges helped some decide to wear their natural curls out.

Asia Simone Burns is a watchdog reporter for the AJC. Burns was formerly an intern in AJC’s newsroom and now writes about crime. She is a graduate of Samford University and has previously reported for NPR and WABE, Atlanta’s NPR member station.

Samantha Hogan is an investigative reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

