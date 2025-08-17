A Black woman’s hair journey is one best defined by the choice whether to embrace her coils or fight to tame them.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution took to the streets on two balmy days this summer to take a pulse on what is influencing how Black girls and women are wearing their hair in 2025. The hairstyles were diverse: braids, wigs, relaxers and natural curls.

Combating the heat and humidity was a common refrain in the moment, but when asked how their relationship with their hair had changed over the arc of a lifetime, their answers reflected much deeper considerations.