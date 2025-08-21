Fulton sheriff denounces county’s $1.2B jail facility plan

The day after Fulton County commissioners decided to spend $1.2 billion on renovating the county jail and building a new facility next to it, Sheriff Patrick Labat issued a sharply worded statement calling the decision “a political game of smoke and mirrors.
“This short-sighted thinking is a shining example of people who cannot, and will not, admit they were wrong,” Labat said Thursday in the statement. “They were wrong to turn a blind eye to the need for a new jail facility.
“It is clear their personal agendas and political grievances are being prioritized over public safety and human dignity.”
Labat pushed for a new jail for years, an idea the County Commission considered but scrapped last year, when commissioners instead solicited proposals to plan jail renovations and estimate costs for the new facility. At the time, the commission set an upper price limit of $300 million.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Natalie Ammons told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that Labat was made aware of the new plan Aug. 14, four days before County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts unveiled it at a Monday news conference.
“He was not consulted at all regarding this new plan,” Ammons said.
A county spokesperson, Pitts and the commission’s vice chairman, Bob Ellis, did not return messages Thursday afternoon seeking comment.
Credit: Steve Schaefer /
Credit: Steve Schaefer /
Labat has been at odds with the County Commission for years over his spending and leadership. He sued the county in June, accusing commissioners of instituting unnecessary bureaucracy that thwarted his ability to buy critical equipment.
The jail on Rice Street has been overcrowded since it opened in 1989, Labat said. The county’s project manager for jail improvements said Wednesday that the roof, interior finishes, plumbing, fire protection and electrical system are in critical condition.
Hours after the County Commission approved the facility plan, the jail flooded Wednesday night during a hard rain, which Labat said was a common occurrence.
Pipes often burst and leak, locks are often broken and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is outdated, Labat said.
Labat and Fulton County earlier this year entered a federal consent decree mandating improvements to jail conditions, which the government called unconstitutional and “abhorrent.”
A federal investigation found sheriff’s office employees failed to protect inmates’ safety, resorted to violence against detainees too often and used solitary confinement in discriminatory ways. The consent decree requires the sheriff’s office to improve physical facilities as well as practices that contribute to jail violence, which a federal prosecutor called “inextricably intertwined.”
County commissioners have said the jail’s problems are mostly the result of short staffing and Labat’s management.
The commission decided Wednesday to build the new facility for up to 1,800 inmates with medical, mental health and other special needs. Construction would end in 2030. Only then would the Rice Street jail be renovated, allowing its inmates to be moved into the new building and other facilities in the meantime.
Labat said the decision was “the equivalent to being in a burning building and voting to design a new fire station that will not open for five years.”
He did not respond to a question about what measures were needed for more immediate relief.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Fulton County Commission chairman proposes new detention building
The new facility on the grounds of the troubled Rice Street jail would house up to 1,800 inmates with medical, mental health or other special needs.
Fulton commission rejects bid to remove ‘red tape’ for jail funding
Several commissioners agreed that the jail is in crisis. But that did not solve the dispute over if the Sheriff’s Office should have to provide quarterly staff reports.
Lawsuits pile up as Fulton struggles to address jail conditions
Four new lawsuits have been filed against Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat and the county in recent days, alleging sheriff’s office staff fails to keep detainees safe inside the jail.
Featured
Credit: Blake Guthrie
International Paper to close Savannah-area mills, affecting 1,100 workers
The Georgia plant closures are part of a broader initiative to reduce International Paper’s annual containerboard capacity by 1 million tons. One mill is nearly 90 years old.
Why two top Georgia Republicans were in court fighting over money
Attorney General Chris Carr says Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has illegal advantages in raising money as both seek the Republican nomination for the state’s highest office.
Internet haters can’t sour Katy Perry’s sweet charm during Atlanta concert
Katy Perry's 130-minute. 26-song set covered almost all of her big hits, sometimes in frustratingly brief medley form, Wednesday at State Farm Arena.