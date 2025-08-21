Fulton sheriff denounces county’s $1.2B jail facility plan

Labat pushed for a new jail for years, an idea the County Commission considered but scrapped last year, when commissioners instead solicited proposals to plan jail renovations and estimate costs for the new facility. At the time, the commission set an upper price limit of $300 million.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Natalie Ammons told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that Labat was made aware of the new plan Aug. 14, four days before County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts unveiled it at a Monday news conference.

“He was not consulted at all regarding this new plan,” Ammons said.

A county spokesperson, Pitts and the commission’s vice chairman, Bob Ellis, did not return messages Thursday afternoon seeking comment.

Labat has been at odds with the County Commission for years over his spending and leadership. He sued the county in June, accusing commissioners of instituting unnecessary bureaucracy that thwarted his ability to buy critical equipment.

The jail on Rice Street has been overcrowded since it opened in 1989, Labat said. The county’s project manager for jail improvements said Wednesday that the roof, interior finishes, plumbing, fire protection and electrical system are in critical condition.

Hours after the County Commission approved the facility plan, the jail flooded Wednesday night during a hard rain, which Labat said was a common occurrence.

Pipes often burst and leak, locks are often broken and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is outdated, Labat said.

Labat and Fulton County earlier this year entered a federal consent decree mandating improvements to jail conditions, which the government called unconstitutional and “abhorrent.”

A federal investigation found sheriff’s office employees failed to protect inmates’ safety, resorted to violence against detainees too often and used solitary confinement in discriminatory ways. The consent decree requires the sheriff’s office to improve physical facilities as well as practices that contribute to jail violence, which a federal prosecutor called “inextricably intertwined.”

County commissioners have said the jail’s problems are mostly the result of short staffing and Labat’s management.

The commission decided Wednesday to build the new facility for up to 1,800 inmates with medical, mental health and other special needs. Construction would end in 2030. Only then would the Rice Street jail be renovated, allowing its inmates to be moved into the new building and other facilities in the meantime.

Labat said the decision was “the equivalent to being in a burning building and voting to design a new fire station that will not open for five years.”

He did not respond to a question about what measures were needed for more immediate relief.