Fulton jail proposal comes amid flurry of recent lawsuits

Current, former detainees detail dangerous conditions in new complaints.
Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat gives a tour of Fulton County Jail on March 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (Natrice Miller/AJC/TNS)

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat gives a tour of Fulton County Jail on March 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (Natrice Miller/AJC/TNS)
15 minutes ago

A proposal on Monday to build a new mental and medical health facility at Fulton County’s jail follows a spate of lawsuits filed over the past week detailing the dangerous conditions faced by inmates inside the Rice Street facility.

The new project, proposed by Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, would house up to 1,800 inmates with medical, mental health or other special needs. That, along with renovations to the existing jail, is expected to cost about $1.1 billion.

Four new lawsuits have been filed against Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat and the county in recent days, alleging sheriff’s office staff is failing to keep detainees safe inside the notoriously harsh jail.

All four involved jailhouse stabbings in which current and former detainees allege they were attacked by fellow inmates with homemade weapons. In each of the cases, jail staff allegedly did little to intervene, according to the complaints.

One man said he was stabbed repeatedly and “savagely beaten” two years ago when he was attacked by eight to 10 fellow inmates. Another had to undergo brain surgery after being stabbed in the head, according to his lawsuit.

The lawsuits contend jail staff showed a “malicious and reckless indifference” toward the welfare of the detainees, either by failing to protect them or failing to provide aid after the attacks.

The latest lawsuits, all of which were brought by attorney Alan Parker, contend little is done to separate violent detainees from those with no history of violence.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat shows a shank found inside the county jail. Labat spoke on April 5, 2024, during an update on a fatal stabbing inside the county jail. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

They also allege insufficient head counts and a failure by corrections staff to adequately search cells for homemade weapons, which the lawsuits say are “readily available” throughout the jail.

“Locks on cell doors were not functional, allowing inmates to roam freely at all hours of the day and night,” one inmate, who is still incarcerated, said in his complaint.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson declined to comment on the pending litigation.

A 2024 Department of Justice investigation found the county and its sheriff had violated the civil rights of inmates by allowing what it described as “abhorrent, unconstitutional” conditions.

The probe was launched shortly after the death of Lashawn Thompson, who died in the jail’s psychiatric wing and was found covered in bed bugs. Commissioners agreed to pay $4 million to settle the case with Thompson’s loved ones two years ago.

Four detainees have died in custody this year, according to the sheriff’s office, which said the most recent death happened in late May.

The new lawsuits come as Pitts rolled out a proposal, up for a vote on Wednesday, to fund a mental health facility for inmates at Rice Street.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts speaks to the press about the plan to upgrade the Fulton County Jail. This could come with a very steep cost to comply with a federal court order to improve conditions on Monday, August 18, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

“This plan for the future of the jail prioritizes the needs of detainees who need the most care,” said Pitts, who estimated between 40% and 70% of Fulton’s inmates have mental health or substance abuse issues.

Construction of the new facility would take about five years.

Attorney Michael Harper, who has represented the families of Thompson and others who have died in the jail, said it’s about time something is done to mitigate the consistent overcrowding and the violence that comes with it.

But he said he’s concerned throwing money at the issue will do little address what he said is the mismanagement of the jail itself.

“The sheriff continues to blame the county commissioners for lack of money. The commissioners continue to blame the sheriff for running the jail improperly, and in the meantime, people continue to die,” Harper said. “It’s just horrible.”

The Atlanta attorney is currently working to bring a class-action lawsuit on behalf of current and former detainees who have been injured at Rice Street.

In July, five commissioners voted to reject a proposal to remove a reporting requirement attached to millions of dollars earmarked to pay for jailer overtime. The split vote stemmed from a dispute over whether the sheriff’s office should have to provide quarterly staffing data upon which the extra funding was contingent.

Commissioner Bridget Thorne — who along with Bob Ellis, Mo Ivory, Khadijah Abdur-Rahman and Robb Pitts voted against the measure — said Sheriff Labat is to blame for blocking access to the funds. Commissioners Dana Barrett and Marvin S. Arrington Jr. voted in favor.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts speaks to the press about the plan to upgrade the Fulton County Jail on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announces an arrest in the 2007 killing of 24-year-old Nicole Alston. Authorities said Alston's dismembered remains were discovered nearly 18 years ago. Her then-girlfriend has been charged. (Shaddi Abusaid/ AJC)

Credit: Shaddi Abusaid/ shaddi.abusaid@ajc.com

Lenox Square in Buckhead has signed new leases with 18 retailers and restaurants this year, as the shopping center and its Buckhead sister mall, Phipps Plaza, work to attract new customers. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

