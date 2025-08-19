Explore Two Fulton jail inmates die in a week

All four involved jailhouse stabbings in which current and former detainees allege they were attacked by fellow inmates with homemade weapons. In each of the cases, jail staff allegedly did little to intervene, according to the complaints.

One man said he was stabbed repeatedly and “savagely beaten” two years ago when he was attacked by eight to 10 fellow inmates. Another had to undergo brain surgery after being stabbed in the head, according to his lawsuit.

The lawsuits contend jail staff showed a “malicious and reckless indifference” toward the welfare of the detainees, either by failing to protect them or failing to provide aid after the attacks.

The latest lawsuits, all of which were brought by attorney Alan Parker, contend little is done to separate violent detainees from those with no history of violence.

They also allege insufficient head counts and a failure by corrections staff to adequately search cells for homemade weapons, which the lawsuits say are “readily available” throughout the jail.

“Locks on cell doors were not functional, allowing inmates to roam freely at all hours of the day and night,” one inmate, who is still incarcerated, said in his complaint.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson declined to comment on the pending litigation.

A 2024 Department of Justice investigation found the county and its sheriff had violated the civil rights of inmates by allowing what it described as “abhorrent, unconstitutional” conditions.

The probe was launched shortly after the death of Lashawn Thompson, who died in the jail’s psychiatric wing and was found covered in bed bugs. Commissioners agreed to pay $4 million to settle the case with Thompson’s loved ones two years ago.

Four detainees have died in custody this year, according to the sheriff’s office, which said the most recent death happened in late May.

The new lawsuits come as Pitts rolled out a proposal, up for a vote on Wednesday, to fund a mental health facility for inmates at Rice Street.

“This plan for the future of the jail prioritizes the needs of detainees who need the most care,” said Pitts, who estimated between 40% and 70% of Fulton’s inmates have mental health or substance abuse issues.

Construction of the new facility would take about five years.

Attorney Michael Harper, who has represented the families of Thompson and others who have died in the jail, said it’s about time something is done to mitigate the consistent overcrowding and the violence that comes with it.

But he said he’s concerned throwing money at the issue will do little address what he said is the mismanagement of the jail itself.

“The sheriff continues to blame the county commissioners for lack of money. The commissioners continue to blame the sheriff for running the jail improperly, and in the meantime, people continue to die,” Harper said. “It’s just horrible.”

The Atlanta attorney is currently working to bring a class-action lawsuit on behalf of current and former detainees who have been injured at Rice Street.

In July, five commissioners voted to reject a proposal to remove a reporting requirement attached to millions of dollars earmarked to pay for jailer overtime. The split vote stemmed from a dispute over whether the sheriff’s office should have to provide quarterly staffing data upon which the extra funding was contingent.

Commissioner Bridget Thorne — who along with Bob Ellis, Mo Ivory, Khadijah Abdur-Rahman and Robb Pitts voted against the measure — said Sheriff Labat is to blame for blocking access to the funds. Commissioners Dana Barrett and Marvin S. Arrington Jr. voted in favor.