Public memorial service set for DeKalb police officer killed in CDC shooting

A public memorial service to honor DeKalb County police Officer David Rose, killed during an attack on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be held Friday.
The service will take place at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Atlanta, 4400 North Peachtree Road.
“Officer Rose dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community,” said DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, in a Monday statement announcing the service. “We welcome residents to join us on Aug. 22 to honor his service, reflect on his legacy, and stand with his family and our law enforcement community.”
The service will also be livestreamed. A county spokesperson said there are no plans for a funeral procession.
Rose, 33, was killed in the Aug. 8 shooting at the CDC. He is survived by his pregnant wife and two children, ages 6 and 1.
Rose, new to the DeKalb police force and a decorated former U.S. Marine, was fatally shot by Patrick Joseph White after the officer quickly responded to reports of an active shooter just before 5 p.m. that Friday, police said. He died from his wounds at Emory University Hospital, where his mother had been an intensive care unit nurse for nearly two decades, according to officials.
His death marked the fourth Georgia police officer killed in the line of duty this year.
The gunman shot himself, the GBI said, after letting loose a spray of gunfire that shattered glass and prompted a lengthy lockdown at the public health agency’s Atlanta campus. The nearby Emory University also was locked down during the incident.
Credit: DeKalb County police
Credit: DeKalb County police
Rose graduated from Peachtree Ridge High School in Gwinnett County and was deployed briefly to the Middle East as a U.S. Marine. He received multiple awards for his service, including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
His last duty assignment was to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 374, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in Twentynine Palms, California.
Before joining the DeKalb police force in September, Rose served as a jailer for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.
Former Atlanta police chief Eldrin Bell said law enforcement in the city will forever be linked to Rose’s family. Bell said the officer had a stellar record at the department, which he was “very proud of.”
“I want his family to know that as long as there are men and women in the Atlanta area in blue, they will never be alone,” Bell told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Bell said he donated to and commented on an online fundraising page created to support the family. He also plans to attend the officer’s funeral.
More than $532,000 had been donated to Rose’s family by Monday morning. On the fundraising page, Bell wrote that his heart ached for the fallen officer’s family, especially after the former chief “walked the solemn path of law enforcement” for over three decades.
“Rose exemplified the true spirit of a guardian — brave, selfless and driven by a calling to protect when others fled danger. His legacy of courage and devotion shines brightly, even in this darkest moment,” Bell wrote. “No words can erase this grief, but please know that from one officer to another, your family is held in deep respect and tender care.”
—Staff writer Chaya Tong contributed to this article.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: DeKalb County police
DeKalb officer becomes 4th from Georgia killed in line of duty this year
Georgia is now third in the nation for officer deaths behind California with 10 and Texas with five, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
How to help the family of DeKalb officer killed in CDC shooting
David Rose died Friday after responding to calls for help. Money raised online will support his wife and children.
500 rounds fired in CDC shooting after Cobb man steals father’s guns, GBI says
Despite the barrage of bullets, no one else was shot, according to investigators.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero
Her hair was perfectly straight. Her body paid the price.
Georgia women are among the hundreds of plaintiffs who allege cancer or fibroids from hair relaxers. Beauty brands deny their products are toxic.
Why women-owned small businesses are booming in Atlanta
Atlanta and the state as a whole both ranked No. 2 for density of women-owned small businesses. In fact, all of the top five cities are in the Southeast, LegalZoom found.
5 things we learned from Falcons’ loss to Titans
Nathan Carter, Natrone Brooks anbd Easton Stick may have sealed roster spots; passing ganme coordinator Y.J. Yates calls offensive plays; and penalties plague offensive line.