Public memorial service set for DeKalb police officer killed in CDC shooting

His death marked the fourth Georgia police officer killed in the line of duty this year.

The gunman shot himself, the GBI said, after letting loose a spray of gunfire that shattered glass and prompted a lengthy lockdown at the public health agency’s Atlanta campus. The nearby Emory University also was locked down during the incident.

Rose graduated from Peachtree Ridge High School in Gwinnett County and was deployed briefly to the Middle East as a U.S. Marine. He received multiple awards for his service, including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

His last duty assignment was to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 374, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing in Twentynine Palms, California.

Before joining the DeKalb police force in September, Rose served as a jailer for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Months before his death, Officer David Rose spoke as class leader at the DeKalb County Police Department's 138th academy graduation. Credits: DeKalbCountyGov/YT

Former Atlanta police chief Eldrin Bell said law enforcement in the city will forever be linked to Rose’s family. Bell said the officer had a stellar record at the department, which he was “very proud of.”

“I want his family to know that as long as there are men and women in the Atlanta area in blue, they will never be alone,” Bell told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Bell said he donated to and commented on an online fundraising page created to support the family. He also plans to attend the officer’s funeral.

More than $532,000 had been donated to Rose’s family by Monday morning. On the fundraising page, Bell wrote that his heart ached for the fallen officer’s family, especially after the former chief “walked the solemn path of law enforcement” for over three decades.

“Rose exemplified the true spirit of a guardian — brave, selfless and driven by a calling to protect when others fled danger. His legacy of courage and devotion shines brightly, even in this darkest moment,” Bell wrote. “No words can erase this grief, but please know that from one officer to another, your family is held in deep respect and tender care.”

—Staff writer Chaya Tong contributed to this article.