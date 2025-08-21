Three suspected burglars are at large near Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody after an early morning chase and confrontation with police, according to officials who are advising residents to avoid the area amid the search.
Dunwoody police responded to the closed mall for a report of a burglary in progress, police spokesperson Sgt. Michael Cheek told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. When officers arrived, suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, and officers began a brief pursuit.
Police confronted the suspects, who “intentionally drove their vehicle toward our officers,” Cheek said. Police shot at them, and the vehicle drove away and crashed nearby on Ashford-Dunwoody Road. The suspects ran away on foot.
Dunwoody police officers are searching for three suspects. Police believe they are injured, but it’s unclear if those injuries stem from gunshots or the car crash, Cheek said.
Canine units are on the scene, and a DeKalb County police helicopter is aiding in the search, Cheek said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also on the scene.
People should avoid the area while the search is ongoing. Those arriving in the Perimeter Mall area for work should expect delays.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
