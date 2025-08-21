Three suspected burglars are at large near Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody after an early morning chase and confrontation with police, according to officials who are advising residents to avoid the area amid the search.

Dunwoody police responded to the closed mall for a report of a burglary in progress, police spokesperson Sgt. Michael Cheek told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. When officers arrived, suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, and officers began a brief pursuit.

Police confronted the suspects, who “intentionally drove their vehicle toward our officers,” Cheek said. Police shot at them, and the vehicle drove away and crashed nearby on Ashford-Dunwoody Road. The suspects ran away on foot.