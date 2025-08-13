A correctional officer in Douglas County was arrested Wednesday and accused of having a sexual relationship with a female inmate, authorities said.
Christian Nicholas Joe, who had been employed for just 37 days, is facing charges of sexual assault by a correctional officer, aggravated sodomy and violation of oath of office, according to the Douglas sheriff’s office.
The 20-year-old was taken into custody after the sheriff’s office said it received a tip about the alleged misconduct Monday. Joe was booked into the county jail.
The sheriff’s office said all new hires undergo a background check that includes a psychological evaluation, polygraph test, reference checks, criminal history review, interviews, and verification of personal and work history.
Joe had his first court appearance Wednesday morning. He’s being held without bond, according to online records.
“Sheriff Tim Pounds directed his own investigators to handle the case and pursue prosecution, sending a clear message to all employees that this type of conduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The arrest comes just months after a woman filed a lawsuit alleging a Douglas jailer sexually assaulted and impregnated her when she was an inmate. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, said she “suffered unimaginable humiliation, harassment, sexual abuse and torture at the hands of several corrections officers” during her time behind bars last year, according to the lawsuit.
Pounds and several officers were named in that lawsuit, including former Officer Jayavierre Shaidray Johnson, who was fired in December after an internal investigation by the sheriff’s office into his “inappropriate conduct” with an inmate, the agency previously said.
Johnson’s attorney has said the accusations are “completely false.” He noted the two had a monthslong relationship after the woman’s release from jail.
