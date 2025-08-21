Cobb officer fired, charged with distributing obscene material, GBI says

A Cobb County police officer was arrested Thursday after finding himself at the center of a child exploitation case, authorities said.
Matthew Clements Abbott, 36, is facing charges of distribution of obscene material, two counts of public indecency and violation of oath by a public officer, according to the GBI and Cobb police. He was booked into the Cobb jail Thursday morning and remains there.
“The officer has been relieved of duty, and we are cooperating fully with investigators to ensure accountability,” the police department said.
Cobb police said they requested the GBI to open a criminal investigation into the officer after being notified by the Utah Attorney General’s Office that Abbott had been identified during a separate investigation. A search warrant was executed at the officer’s home following an investigation with the assistance of Cobb police and the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the GBI said.
According to the state agency, the investigation is part of an ongoing effort by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force — part of the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit — to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material.
The exact circumstances of the investigation were not released.
Interim Cobb police Chief Dan Ferrell said the department has also opened an internal investigation.
“The people of Cobb County expect and deserve officers who uphold the law and conduct themselves with integrity, both on and off duty,” Ferrell said. “The allegations in this case are extremely disturbing and do not reflect the values of our department.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AJC
Whale shark Taroko dies at Georgia Aquarium following health issue
Taroko was rescued from a seafood market in Taiwan. The whale shark made his Georgia Aquarium debut on June 1, 2007, as part of the Ocean Diver exhibit.
Fulton sheriff denounces county’s $1.2B jail facility plan
Sheriff Patrick Labat has a long-standing feud with the County Commission and has pushed for years for a new jail.
Emory Healthcare hit with lawsuit over mass layoffs
Emory Healthcare just fired around 540 full-time finance workers in violation of federal law, one of them alleges in a proposed class action lawsuit.
Featured
Credit: Blake Guthrie
International Paper to close Savannah-area mills, affecting 1,100 workers
The Georgia plant closures are part of a broader initiative to reduce International Paper’s annual containerboard capacity by 1 million tons. One mill is nearly 90 years old.
Why two top Georgia Republicans were in court fighting over money
Attorney General Chris Carr says Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has illegal advantages in raising money as both seek the Republican nomination for the state’s highest office.
Internet haters can’t sour Katy Perry’s sweet charm during Atlanta concert
Katy Perry's 130-minute. 26-song set covered almost all of her big hits, sometimes in frustratingly brief medley form, Wednesday at State Farm Arena.