Cobb officer fired, charged with distributing obscene material, GBI says

Cobb police said they requested the GBI to open a criminal investigation into the officer after being notified by the Utah Attorney General’s Office that Abbott had been identified during a separate investigation. A search warrant was executed at the officer’s home following an investigation with the assistance of Cobb police and the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the GBI said.

According to the state agency, the investigation is part of an ongoing effort by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force — part of the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit — to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material.

The exact circumstances of the investigation were not released.

Interim Cobb police Chief Dan Ferrell said the department has also opened an internal investigation.

“The people of Cobb County expect and deserve officers who uphold the law and conduct themselves with integrity, both on and off duty,” Ferrell said. “The allegations in this case are extremely disturbing and do not reflect the values of our department.”