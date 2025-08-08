State animal investigators removed 32 dogs from a Catoosa County home this week during an investigation into alleged abuse.
It’s the second time in a month animals have been rescued from deplorable conditions in North Georgia. In July, more than 250 dogs and cats were removed from a Dade County home in what state officials said was one of the worst cases of animal cruelty they have seen.
The latest investigation began Aug. 1, when investigators were called to a Tunnel Hill property. There, authorities said they saw 20 dogs living in unsanitary conditions, and they believed others were inside an abandoned structure.
On Tuesday, investigators returned with a search warrant to the property, where they removed 32 dogs. The animals were taken off-site for veterinary care, state officials said.
“Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement is cracking down hard on animal abuse in the state of Georgia,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said in an emailed statement. “I’m proud of the great work our officers did to remove these dogs from a dangerous situation, and we’re grateful for the assistance of Catoosa County Animal Control, Atlanta Humane Society, and our other partners, whose support was essential to the success of this operation.”
Criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and evaluation of the dogs, the agriculture department said.
Credit: Georgia Department of Agriculture
Credit: Georgia Department of Agriculture
In the July case, two Trenton residents, Nathaniel Levon Curington and Aimee Renee Currington, were arrested and charged with seven felony counts of cruelty to animals, state officials said.
The investigation has been turned over to the local district attorney, officials said.
“Our staff was onsite for 14 hours — from noon to 2 a.m.," Matthew Agvent, Department of Agriculture spokesperson, previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We seized upwards of 260 animals, all of which were in various states of neglect, including several that were deceased.”
The rescued animals were taken to various shelters in Cherokee, Dade, Catoosa, Walker, Murray, Gordon and Forsyth counties. But the popular breeds, including Pomeranians, French bulldogs and chows, meant rescue groups quickly stepped in to relieve crowded shelters.
In recent months, Georgia has taken a tough stance against those who abuse animals.
In January, a Paulding County man was sentenced to 475 years in prison after being convicted of 93 counts of dogfighting and 10 counts of cruelty to animals, the district attorney said.
The sentence is believed to be the toughest ever for dogfighting, according to Jessica Rock, Georgia’s statewide animal crimes prosecutor.
