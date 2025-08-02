Gwinnett County police are investigating the deaths of two people at an apartment complex Saturday.

Just after 3 p.m., police responded to a domestic dispute at the Haven North East apartments on Global Forum Boulevard. The complex is a stone’s throw from Lake Windsor and Buford Highway.

Explore Man found dead in parking lot of Gwinnett church after shooting

At the scene, officers found two people dead. Police said they had been involved in the dispute.