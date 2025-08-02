Metro Atlanta
2 dead after domestic incident at Gwinnett apartment complex, police say

No active threat to public, according to officials.
Two people are dead following a domestic incident at the Haven North East apartments on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, police said. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County police are investigating the deaths of two people at an apartment complex Saturday.

Just after 3 p.m., police responded to a domestic dispute at the Haven North East apartments on Global Forum Boulevard. The complex is a stone’s throw from Lake Windsor and Buford Highway.

ExploreMan found dead in parking lot of Gwinnett church after shooting

At the scene, officers found two people dead. Police said they had been involved in the dispute.

Their names have not been released because next of kin has yet to be notified, police said. No other details were provided about what led to the incident.

“Although this is an active investigation, there is no outstanding threat to the public, however, we always encourage our citizens to remain vigilant,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeatl.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

