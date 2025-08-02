Gwinnett County police are investigating the deaths of two people at an apartment complex Saturday.
Just after 3 p.m., police responded to a domestic dispute at the Haven North East apartments on Global Forum Boulevard. The complex is a stone’s throw from Lake Windsor and Buford Highway.
At the scene, officers found two people dead. Police said they had been involved in the dispute.
Their names have not been released because next of kin has yet to be notified, police said. No other details were provided about what led to the incident.
“Although this is an active investigation, there is no outstanding threat to the public, however, we always encourage our citizens to remain vigilant,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeatl.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Fulton sheriff: ‘People will continue to die’ if city ends jail lease
Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, who has long advocated for a new county jail, predicts the Rice Street jail renovation will be overbudget and take too long.
CDC shooting: 911 caller relays horrifying moment DeKalb officer is shot
‘He’s going to put himself in very much danger,’ the caller says as he watched Officer David Rose arrive at scene Aug. 8.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Georgia could restart regional energy, water reviews for data center proposals
Georgia is weighing rule changes to once again make certain data centers disclose information about their resource requirements to local planning authorities.
From Ponzi fallout to party power: Frost dynasty clings to Coweta GOP
By the end of the two-hour meeting, Brant Frost V had stepped down as Coweta County GOP chair. But in a show of his continued influence, he took on a new role.
After a decade of delays, $148M renovation to Cross Keys High begins
The $148 million project is expected to be completed in 2028. The school, which serves about 1,600 students, will remain open during construction.