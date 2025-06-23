The Braves will host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, but if they’re going to have multiple players representing the hometown team, there’s more work to do.

Only one Braves player, outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., was among the top five at his position in the second batch of fan voting, released Monday afternoon.

Although he’s played in just 27 games through Sunday, he’s batting .396 with a .504 on-base percentage and 1.202 OPS, which would all be career-best numbers, though it’s from a smaller sample size.