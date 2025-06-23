The Braves will host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, but if they’re going to have multiple players representing the hometown team, there’s more work to do.
Only one Braves player, outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., was among the top five at his position in the second batch of fan voting, released Monday afternoon.
Although he’s played in just 27 games through Sunday, he’s batting .396 with a .504 on-base percentage and 1.202 OPS, which would all be career-best numbers, though it’s from a smaller sample size.
Acuña trails the Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong (2,005,630 votes), the Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández (1,366,537) and the Cubs’ Kyle Tucker (1,219,866) in the quest for a starting spot. Acuña leads the Mets’ Juan Soto (1,048,781), who is in fifth place.
Here’s where other Braves players are in the second batch of voting:
First base: Matt Olson, 7th
Second base: Ozzie Albies, 7th
Shortstop: Nick Allen, 7th
Third base: Austin Riley, 6th
Designated hitter: Marcell Ozuna, 6th
Catcher: Sean Murphy, 9th
Voting in Phase 1 ends on Thursday at noon. The top two vote-getters from each position (top six for outfielders) in each league will move to Phase 2 — which goes from June 30-July 2 — and the voting totals are reset.
The All-Star starters will be announced on Sunday, July 6 for the big game on July 15 at Truist Park.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Who are Braves’ top All-Star candidates? 3 players stand out.
The Braves could miss the postseason for the first time in seven years, but three of their players might make the All-Stars.
One Braves player ranks among position leaders in early All-Star voting
Ronald Acuña Jr. ranks in the top five among position players in the first batch of All-Star ballots that were released Monday.
Featured
Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com
He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.
An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.
‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike
Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.
Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’
How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?