All lanes reopen after police shut down I-75 south in Cartersville

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic on the interstate backed up all the way north beyond State Route 20 at Exit 290 around 6 a.m.

🚨RED ALERT for 3 hours now... Cartersville: Crash, police activity I-75/sb shut down at Red Top Mountain Rd (exit 285), and northbound the left lane is closed. Use Hwy 41. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/SruyqfocJD — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 24, 2025

A GDOT alert said the closure was due to a crash near the Red Top Mountain Road exit. The interstate was shut down just after 3 a.m.

“Emergency responders are currently working to reopen the lanes as quickly and as safely as possible,” the GDOT alert said.

