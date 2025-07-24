Breaking: All lanes reopen after police shut down I-75 south in Cartersville
A crash near the Red Top Mountain Road exit shut down the interstate around 3 a.m., according to GDOT.
Georgia Department of Transportation traffic cameras show heavy police activity at the scene of a crash on I-75 in Bartow County, where all southbound lanes were closed until 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

By
Updated 30 minutes ago

Heavy police activity impacted Thursday morning commutes in Cartersville on I-75 south near Exit 285.

The interstate fully reopened around 6:30 a.m. after being shut down for roughly three hours.

All lanes both north and southbound were initially closed to travel, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media. Northbound lanes fully reopened around 6:15 a.m., and southbound lanes reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic on the interstate backed up all the way north beyond State Route 20 at Exit 290 around 6 a.m.

A GDOT alert said the closure was due to a crash near the Red Top Mountain Road exit. The interstate was shut down just after 3 a.m.

“Emergency responders are currently working to reopen the lanes as quickly and as safely as possible,” the GDOT alert said.

