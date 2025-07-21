The start to the work week will bring sweltering heat and scattered showers to Georgia.

A heat advisory is in place for much of central and eastern Georgia from noon to 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The heat index — a measure of how hot it really feels by taking into account air temperature and relative humidity — is expected to climb over 105 degrees in those areas. In the state’s southernmost areas, the heat index is forecast to exceed 110.

Metro Atlanta will be roasting, too. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s Monday afternoon, and it will feel like it’s over 98 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s also a 40% chance of showers.