The start to the work week will bring sweltering heat and scattered showers to Georgia.
A heat advisory is in place for much of central and eastern Georgia from noon to 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The heat index — a measure of how hot it really feels by taking into account air temperature and relative humidity — is expected to climb over 105 degrees in those areas. In the state’s southernmost areas, the heat index is forecast to exceed 110.
Metro Atlanta will be roasting, too. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s Monday afternoon, and it will feel like it’s over 98 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s also a 40% chance of showers.
“We’ve had almost three straight weeks with temperatures in the 90s across North Georgia,” said Channel 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan. “I don’t see any break to that over the next several days.”
Credit: National Weather Service
Credit: National Weather Service
In addition to the heat comes Georgia humidity, brought to you by a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and evening. Storms may bring some “gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning,” the NWS predicts.
Limit outdoor activities during peak heat, and be sure to stay hydrated and cool off in the shade. The high humidity makes it more difficult for sweat to evaporate and thus makes it harder to regulate body temperature.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,“ the NWS advises. ”Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke."
Those under a heat advisory Monday should get ready for another advisory Tuesday, the NWS warns, when temps will again feel upward of 105 degrees.
The heat index should fall to the mid-90s by 7 p.m. Monday, in time for the Beyoncé concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby at Truist Park.
