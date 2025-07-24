Rapper GloRilla faces drug charges after break-in at Forsyth County home

The Memphis-born artist is a three-time Grammy nominee and has cemented herself as one of the most exciting rap acts the past two years. On Saturday night, Woods performed at the WNBA All-Star game in Indianapolis.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the home in the St. Marlo subdivision near McGinnis Ferry and Old Atlanta roads. Authorities said three people entered the home and were taking items when an “armed occupant fired at the intruders,” and the burglars fled the area.

No injuries were reported among those in the house, and officials said the burglars did not appear to have been struck.

Drew Findling, Woods’ attorney, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that although the artist wasn’t home, she had family staying over.

“Ms. Woods was out of town when her residence became a target for a group of home invaders who most likely knew she wasn’t there. What they didn’t know was that she had family staying with her that were traumatized by the violent entrance of this group, who grabbed high value jewelry before taking off once they realized the home wasn’t vacant,“ Findling said.

Explore Rapper GloRilla arrested on DUI charge in Gwinnett

While detectives were investigating the incident, the sheriff’s office said a “strong odor” was detected, and the drug task force was brought to the scene. After a search warrant was obtained, officials said marijuana was discovered in “plain view” in the primary bedroom.

Woods was subsequently charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Authorities said she turned herself in to the Forsyth jail Tuesday and was released the same day on a $22,260 bond.

According to arrest warrants, Woods is accused of possessing just over 2.8 pounds of marijuana and two jars containing THC wax.

Findling said the arrest is an example of misplaced focus by law enforcement.

“The arrest of Gloria Woods is a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become,” he said. “When her family members did the right thing and called law enforcement, instead of investigating the violent home invasion and theft at Ms. Woods’ home, they instead sought a search warrant when they spotted what they believed was a small amount of marijuana.”

The investigation into the burglary remains active, and officials said they recovered physical and forensic evidence they believe was left behind by the intruders.

Last year, Woods was arrested in Gwinnett County and accused of driving under the influence. Suwanee police said she was pulled over for making a U-turn at a red traffic light on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

The officer stated at the time they could smell marijuana coming from inside the car and alcohol on her breath, and that her eyes appeared to be bloodshot and watery. She then admitted to drinking alcohol that evening, police said.

Woods dropped her debut album “Glorious” last fall and has since performed at Atlanta’s One MusicFest, Coachella, the BET Awards and the Essence Festival. Last month, she headlined Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena.

— Staff writer DeAsia Page contributed to this article.