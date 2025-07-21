Man found dead in vehicle after shooting, crash in SW Atlanta, police say

Police arrived on the scene of a crash in southwest Atlanta on Monday morning and discovered a man dead inside a vehicle that was littered with bullet holes, officials said.
Atlanta officers were called shortly after midnight and found the 28-year-old in a black Corvette near Food Mart ZTS along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police said the victim had suffered a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.
While the Corvette had been removed later Monday morning, a red Ford Fusion covered in bullet holes with broken glass remained there and appeared to be part of the same investigation.
Video footage obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the food mart’s security cameras showed the Fusion hit by bullets and the Corvette speeding down the street and crashing into a bus shelter. Two people waiting at the bus station took off running as pieces of the shelter went flying, the video showed.
Police had largely cleared the scene by about 6 a.m., but investigators returned to the area roughly two hours later. Officials have not said what prompted them to go back or if any suspects have been identified.
— Freelance photographer Ben Hendren contributed to this article. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
