Man found dead in vehicle after shooting, crash in SW Atlanta, police say

Two cars were involved in incident near Food Mart ZTS.
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Food Mart ZTS.

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Food Mart ZTS. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By Chaya Tong – Atlanta
1 hour ago

Police arrived on the scene of a crash in southwest Atlanta on Monday morning and discovered a man dead inside a vehicle that was littered with bullet holes, officials said.

Atlanta officers were called shortly after midnight and found the 28-year-old in a black Corvette near Food Mart ZTS along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police said the victim had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

While the Corvette had been removed later Monday morning, a red Ford Fusion covered in bullet holes with broken glass remained there and appeared to be part of the same investigation.

A red Ford Fusion was part of the investigation Monday.

Video footage obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the food mart’s security cameras showed the Fusion hit by bullets and the Corvette speeding down the street and crashing into a bus shelter. Two people waiting at the bus station took off running as pieces of the shelter went flying, the video showed.

Police had largely cleared the scene by about 6 a.m., but investigators returned to the area roughly two hours later. Officials have not said what prompted them to go back or if any suspects have been identified.

— Freelance photographer Ben Hendren contributed to this article. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Chaya Tong is an intern on the investigative team.

A vehicle sits on the sidewalk after ramming into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, July 19, 2025 injuring several people.

Credit: AP

The heat index, which measures how hot it feels by taking into account air temperature and humidity, is projected to tease the 100-degree mark Monday.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

"Our members cannot be bought off," General President Sean O'Brien said in a social media statement, calling UPS' offers "illegal and haphazard."

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

