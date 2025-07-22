Metro Atlanta
Man found dead in parking lot of Gwinnett church after shooting

Police said they do not believe the incident is connected to the Snellville church where the body was found.
Gwinnett County police respond to the 2400 block of Webb Gin House Road in Snellville after a body was found in a church parking lot on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Gwinnett County police respond to the 2400 block of Webb Gin House Road in Snellville after a body was found in a church parking lot on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By Chaya Tong
34 minutes ago

A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a church parking lot in Snellville on Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Webb Gin House Road just after 6 a.m. following a 911 call from someone who found the body in the parking lot of Cannon United Methodist Church, according to police spokesperson Sgt. James Lawson said.

Authorities have not yet released the man’s name or his age, but believe he was in his 20s, Lawson said.

Gwinnett County police spokesperson Sgt. James Lawson speaks to reporters about the discovery of a body in the parking lot of a Snellville church on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren

“We do not believe there’s any association with the church itself,” Lawson told reporters at the scene.

Police said they are searching for the shooter.

— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Chaya Tong is an intern on the investigative team.

