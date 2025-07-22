Man found dead in parking lot of Gwinnett church after shooting

A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a church parking lot in Snellville on Tuesday morning, police said.
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Webb Gin House Road just after 6 a.m. following a 911 call from someone who found the body in the parking lot of Cannon United Methodist Church, according to police spokesperson Sgt. James Lawson said.
Authorities have not yet released the man’s name or his age, but believe he was in his 20s, Lawson said.
“We do not believe there’s any association with the church itself,” Lawson told reporters at the scene.
Police said they are searching for the shooter.
— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
