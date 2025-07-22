Lawyer gave drugs to client in YSL case, prosecutors say

The charges against Fegan include trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and violating the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, among others.

Fegan did not comment on the charges directly, but sent a statement from her attorney, Drew Findling, who called the indictment “a travesty.”

“Nicole Fegan is a fierce trial attorney and well respected among her peers,” Findling said. “These charges stem from activities alleged to have occurred two and a half years ago during the YSL trial for which Ms. Fegan was a zealous advocate for her client, no more. We look forward to fighting these false allegations.”

Fegan’s record at the State Bar of Georgia indicates she has no disciplinary proceedings against her and that her license is in good standing. She was pregnant during the pretrial proceedings for the YSL trial in 2023 and Mender agreed to split his case off from the larger group to accommodate her leave.

Mender ended up pleading guilty in the YSL case to three charges stemming from his time in the Fulton County jail, including possession of a cellphone, possession of a weapon and participating in criminal street gang activity. He is serving eight years in prison for a separate RICO case.

Mender was also charged in the most recent indictment, while another woman, Brittany Parks, was charged with eight counts. Parks is an associate of Mender, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, Fegan and Parks provided Mender methamphetamine, oxycodone and marijuana.

Prosecutors say Fegan gave Mender a pair of Apple AirPods and that she and Parks exchanged text messages about giving Mender money in the jail.

The indictment also includes claims related to an earlier arrest. Fegan was arrested in February 2024 after Atlanta police accused her of tampering with evidence in the shooting case. She was released on a $40,000 bond.

Authorities said at the time they were looking into a deadly September 2022 shooting involving two groups in downtown Atlanta when they learned Fegan had contacted one of the suspects and told him he had active warrants for his arrest.

Fegan had learned about the warrants during a preliminary hearing related to the shooting, authorities said at the time. Monday’s indictment alleges Fegan instructed her client, an alleged gang member and a fugitive in the fatal shooting, to get rid of his phone to obstruct their investigation.

The week Fegan is accused of bringing drugs to her client was a particularly tumultuous one inside the Fulton County Courthouse.

It was the week deputies set up a secondary checkpoint in the hall outside Judge Ural Glanville’s courtroom and insisted on searching attorneys’ belongings before letting them inside with their clients.

One lawyer was arrested for having some of his prescription medication outside of its labeled bottle. A day earlier, deputies pulled defendant Rodalius Ryan out of court during jury selection and dragged him to a holding area, where they allegedly found marijuana sewn into his underwear.