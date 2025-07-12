City of Ink fights for survival amid zoning dispute in Castleberry Hill

“If Atlanta really values its art community, now’s the time to prove it,” he said.

City of Ink was shut down in April, Bailey said, adding that the business was under new management and remodeling when he received a stop work order.

He emphasized that his Black-owned tattoo shop and art gallery has always been more than a for-profit enterprise. It has funded free art programs, provided youth mentorship and created space for other galleries like Nina Baldwin Gallery and Old Rabbit Gallery — all without city or government funding.

“We built a free community center using money from City of Ink,” Bailey said. “Everything we do is volunteer-based.”

Bailey is also the owner of Peters Street Station at 333 Peters St., a two-story event space, creative arts community center and art gallery.

The space, which neighbors City of Ink, features a coffee bar, library, gallery, performance stage and upstairs area, where creatives work and sometimes host pop-ups. Its mission is to “facilitate and create a safe space for creative incubation and creative expression for the local art community.”

Renowned local artists such as Paper Frank, Petie Parker and Gilbert Young have either worked at City of Ink or sold art inside one of Bailey’s connected galleries.

The closure has already impacted artists and staff who relied on the studio.

Members of Atlanta’s art community voiced support for City of Ink during Friday’s edition of the monthly Castleberry Hill Art Stroll, an event Bailey has helped sustain through advertising, promotion and the usage of his venue spaces.

Plushette Ellis is the founder of Artistic Logistics, a creative consultancy specializing in art curation, exhibits, artist management and strategic partnerships.

Ellis, who works alongside Bailey and his City of Ink team, spoke about the business’ impact and how its potential closure could harm Atlanta’s reputation as an arts epicenter.

“City of Ink is not just a business, it’s a cultural landmark,” Ellis said. “Preservation of art and culture is integral to preserving the history of Atlanta.”

She believes a permanent shutdown would hinder the growth of Atlanta’s art scene.

“Knowing that one of our cultural landmarks is under possible closure, that would totally isolate the art community from one of their landmarks,” Ellis said.

Domia Edwards, a fellow curator, warned that the decision could discourage future art entrepreneurs.

“I feel this would kind of set a bad precedent and example to (potential art startups) that are trying to be entrepreneurs,” Edwards said.

Bailey suspects there are ulterior motives at the heart of the zoning issues.

“It feels like aggressive gentrification,” he said. “They shut you down and make you prove they’re wrong, and they’ve been wrong.”

City of Ink’s appeal has drawn support from Councilmember Jason Dozier, who represents Castleberry Hill, as well as former Councilman Kwanza Hall. The Castleberry Hill Neighborhood Association and Neighborhood Planning Unit M Chair W. Forrest Coley Jr. have also expressed their endorsement.

After asking his 95,000 Instagram followers to appeal to media, local government and Mayor Andre Dickens, Bailey received a comment from Atlanta’s chief executive.

“Got it. Understood. I see it. Tagged. Received. Looking into it. Standby.” Dickens wrote.

Bailey said Atlanta should live up to its reputation as a hub for the arts.

“We just need a little help from the city,” he said.