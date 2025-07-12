News
City of Ink fights for survival amid zoning dispute in Castleberry Hill

A 2008 ordinance bans tattoo parlors in the historic district.
Miya Bailey, founder of City of Ink, said the fight to keep his business open is about more than tattoos. “If Atlanta really values its art community, now’s the time to prove it,” he says. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2024)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

By
July 12, 2025

City of Ink has been a creative anchor in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood since 2007. But according to social media posts from its owner, the city of Atlanta has temporarily revoked the Castleberry Hill tattoo studio’s certificate of occupancy, citing a 2008 zoning ordinance that bans tattoo parlors in the historic district.

Miya Bailey, a respected tattooist, visual artist and founder of City of Ink, said the fight to keep his business open is about more than tattoos. It’s about preserving nearly two decades of self-funded art, culture and community.

Bailey said the shop predates the 2008 rule and is appealing the decision to shutter City of Ink at a public hearing on July 17 before the Board of Zoning Adjustment. He has released several social media videos informing supporters of the situation, and calling on them to show up at the hearing.

ExploreHow Hank Aaron and Summerhill inspired George F. Baker’s latest mural

“If Atlanta really values its art community, now’s the time to prove it,” he said.

City of Ink was shut down in April, Bailey said, adding that the business was under new management and remodeling when he received a stop work order.

He emphasized that his Black-owned tattoo shop and art gallery has always been more than a for-profit enterprise. It has funded free art programs, provided youth mentorship and created space for other galleries like Nina Baldwin Gallery and Old Rabbit Gallery all without city or government funding.

“We built a free community center using money from City of Ink,” Bailey said. “Everything we do is volunteer-based.”

Bailey is also the owner of Peters Street Station at 333 Peters St., a two-story event space, creative arts community center and art gallery.

The space, which neighbors City of Ink, features a coffee bar, library, gallery, performance stage and upstairs area, where creatives work and sometimes host pop-ups. Its mission is to “facilitate and create a safe space for creative incubation and creative expression for the local art community.”

Miya Bailey is also the owner of Peters Street Station, a two-story event space, creative arts community center and art gallery. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2024)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Renowned local artists such as Paper Frank, Petie Parker and Gilbert Young have either worked at City of Ink or sold art inside one of Bailey’s connected galleries.

The closure has already impacted artists and staff who relied on the studio.

Members of Atlanta’s art community voiced support for City of Ink during Friday’s edition of the monthly Castleberry Hill Art Stroll, an event Bailey has helped sustain through advertising, promotion and the usage of his venue spaces.

Plushette Ellis is the founder of Artistic Logistics, a creative consultancy specializing in art curation, exhibits, artist management and strategic partnerships.

Ellis, who works alongside Bailey and his City of Ink team, spoke about the business’ impact and how its potential closure could harm Atlanta’s reputation as an arts epicenter.

ExploreAfter 17 years building City of Ink, Miya Bailey is still breaking creative ground

“City of Ink is not just a business, it’s a cultural landmark,” Ellis said. “Preservation of art and culture is integral to preserving the history of Atlanta.”

She believes a permanent shutdown would hinder the growth of Atlanta’s art scene.

“Knowing that one of our cultural landmarks is under possible closure, that would totally isolate the art community from one of their landmarks,” Ellis said.

Domia Edwards, a fellow curator, warned that the decision could discourage future art entrepreneurs.

“I feel this would kind of set a bad precedent and example to (potential art startups) that are trying to be entrepreneurs,” Edwards said.

Bailey suspects there are ulterior motives at the heart of the zoning issues.

“It feels like aggressive gentrification,” he said. “They shut you down and make you prove they’re wrong, and they’ve been wrong.”

“City of Ink is not just a business, it’s a cultural landmark,” Plushette Ellis, founder of Artistic Logistics, says. “Knowing that one of our cultural landmarks is under possible closure, that would totally isolate the art community from one of their landmarks.” (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2024)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

City of Ink’s appeal has drawn support from Councilmember Jason Dozier, who represents Castleberry Hill, as well as former Councilman Kwanza Hall. The Castleberry Hill Neighborhood Association and Neighborhood Planning Unit M Chair W. Forrest Coley Jr. have also expressed their endorsement.

After asking his 95,000 Instagram followers to appeal to media, local government and Mayor Andre Dickens, Bailey received a comment from Atlanta’s chief executive.

“Got it. Understood. I see it. Tagged. Received. Looking into it. Standby.” Dickens wrote.

Bailey said Atlanta should live up to its reputation as a hub for the arts.

“We just need a little help from the city,” he said.

ExploreJOIN UATL: Supporting Members get more Black culture + other benefits

